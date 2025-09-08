Pi Network News Raises Concerns As Early Investors Seek Safer Upside In Viral Layer Brett

By: Coindoo
2025/09/08 23:29
Meanwhile, the crypto world is watching as meme coins are breaking free from the shackles of uselessness. Their target: Layer Brett. It’s a Layer 2 crypto that brings utility to memes and is already hitting $3 million in its presale.

Layer Brett: Bringing true utility

Why are so many eyes turning to Layer Brett right now? It’s simple, really. While other tokens, including PI, struggle with genuine utility and market pressure, Layer Brett brings something substantial to the table.

Layer Brett marries viral meme power with cutting-edge Layer 2 blockchain technology, promising lightning-fast transactions and gas fees that are practically a whisper. We’re talking pennies, not the $10-$20 fees often seen on Ethereum Layer 1 during congestion. Talk about efficiency.

Layer Brett is ready to redefine what a meme token can be. It’s an altcoin that embraces meme culture, sure, but it bakes in real-world blockchain scalability. Forget utility-free origins; this project is purpose-built for performance, scale, and, crucially, user rewards. It’s a DeFi coin everyone wants.

Layer Brett operates as an additional protocol on the robust Ethereum network, handling transactions off-chain. This means it has near-instant settlements, making everything from buying to staking a breeze. But that’s not all. Early buyers can jump into staking crypto immediately, earning eye-watering rewards that are still over 850%.

The platform even plans for gamified staking, NFT integrations, and complete self-custody (no KYC), keeping the ecosystem dynamic and rewarding.

Pi Network on shaky grounds

Pi Network has garnered significant attention over the years with its promise of democratizing crypto mining through a mobile app. The idea was to let anyone mine PI from their phone, building a vast community of “Pioneers”.

However, the journey has been slow, marred by limited mainnet functionality and the token’s restricted tradability. The persistent concern with PI has been its lack of concrete utility or major exchange listings, leading to questions about its long-term viability as a mainstream digital asset.

Recent Pi Network news hasn’t been kind to PI holders. The price is slipping, and large token unlocks, a staggering 163 million PI worth about $60 million, have added immense selling pressure. With a market cap of around $2.72 billion, the token faces negative sentiment and significant outflows.

Unless major exchanges finally list PI or a groundbreaking utility emerges, its price predictions generally remain subdued.

Layer Brett’s viral characteristics

Layer Brett is built on a foundation of genuine utility, speed, and community incentives. Layer Brett, with its 10,000 transactions per second (TPS) and $0.0001 gas fees, is perfectly positioned to capture serious air.

Analysts predict that $LBRETT can do 100x without breaking a sweat. The high APY and a massive $1 million giveaway only put more pressure on its presale.

Get in the real utility coin

The choice is clear. While the latest Pi Network news paints a picture of stagnation and price woes, Layer Brett represents a vibrant future for crypto. This best crypto presale isn’t just a fleeting opportunity; it’s a chance to get in on a project designed for the next wave of Web3 adoption.

Simply head to the Layer Brett website, connect your wallet, use ETH or USDT to buy $LBRETT, and stake immediately.

Discover More About Layer Brett ($LBRETT):

Presale: LayerBrett | Fast & Rewarding Layer 2 Blockchain

Telegram: View @layerbrett

X: Layer Brett (@LayerBrett) / X

The post Pi Network News Raises Concerns As Early Investors Seek Safer Upside In Viral Layer Brett appeared first on Coindoo.

3 Major Crypto Token Unlocks in September’s Second Week

3 Major Crypto Token Unlocks in September’s Second Week

The post 3 Major Crypto Token Unlocks in September’s Second Week appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The crypto market will experience significant token unlocks worth $513 million in the second week of September 2025, with Aptos (APT), Sonic (S), and Cheelee (CHEEL) releasing substantial new token supplies.  These unlocks could introduce market volatility and influence short-term price dynamics. 1. Cheelee (CHEEL) Sponsored Sponsored Unlock Date: September 13 Number of Tokens to be Unlocked: 20.81 million CHEEL (2.08% of Total Supply) Total supply: 1 billion CHEEL Cheelee is a GameFi social media platform that enables users to earn crypto rewards simply by watching short-form videos. The project is built around the ‘attention economy, ‘ where users’ time and focus are monetized and transformed into income. The team will unlock 20.81 million CHEEL altcoins on September 13. The supply is worth $55.78 million. CHEEL Token Unlock in September. Source: Tokenomist   Sponsored Sponsored Cheelee will award 10.58 million tokens as rewards. The team will also assign 7.55 million and 2.64 million CHEEL for marketing and liquidity. In addition, the network will keep around 36,720 tokens for the community drop. 2. Aptos (APT) Unlock Date: September 11 Number of Tokens to be Unlocked: 11.31 million APT (0.96% of Total Supply) Current Circulating Supply: 688.5 million APT Total supply: 1.17 billion APT Aptos is a Layer-1 blockchain platform leveraging the Move programming language to deliver scalability, security, and efficiency for decentralized applications (dApps) and Web3 ecosystems.  On September 11, Aptos will unlock 11.31 million APT tokens, valued at approximately $49.42 million. Moreover, the tokens represent 1.64% of its current market capitalization.  APT Token Unlock in September. Source: Tokenomist The team will allocate 3.96 million tokens to core contributors. Furthermore, the community will get 3.21 million APT. Lastly, investors and the foundation will get 2.81 million and 1.33 million tokens, respectively. Sponsored Sponsored 3. Sonic (S) Unlock Date: September 9 Number of…
Ethereum apps draw in $330B in user deposits in gold rush to DeFi

Ethereum apps draw in $330B in user deposits in gold rush to DeFi

The post Ethereum apps draw in $330B in user deposits in gold rush to DeFi appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ethereum is still far from its goal of becoming a ‘one trillion chain’, but it remains the L1 network with the most significant share of the crypto business. Based on recent data, Ethereum apps hold over $330B in user deposits.  Ethereum’s apps signal significant on-chain activity, as they become the L1 with the largest share of user deposits. Based on Token Terminal data, Ethereum carries $330B in user deposits, following a rush to DeFi activity. Token Terminal has included Tether as the leading app in terms of value locked, but also ranked other DeFi and general apps.  Top apps on @ethereum by TVL: https://t.co/rNcGSnEqKy pic.twitter.com/wb9fb1Rwtv — Token Terminal 📊 (@tokenterminal) September 7, 2025 Ethereum still has a $250B lead on TRON, and remains unsurpassed by other L1 or L2. The main reason is that the network is well-connected to multiple centralized and decentralized facilities. This allows all users and traders to be confident in the available liquidity and plan more ambitious DeFi moves.  Ethereum regained its primacy, after a brief period where Solana was the leader for on-chain economic activity, based on app fees. | Source: Token Terminal For Ethereum, economic activity is moving back on-chain, with constant growth in app revenues. Following the 2021 cycle with novelty games and NFTs, this time, highly liquid DeFi apps produce higher revenues. The growth of ETH above $4,000 also feeds into the TVL value. Another ETH rally may boost the liquidity and activity in the ecosystem. On peak days, Ethereum apps have historically produced over $42M in revenues. During the 2024 and 2025 bull cycles, there is a higher baseline for daily fees. Ethereum’s main L1 chain still carries the bulk of activity, with 12.98% of fees coming from L2 chains.  Ethereum recovers both TVL leadership and economic activity Other data accounts…
Best Cryptos to Buy Before September Rate Cuts Happen

Best Cryptos to Buy Before September Rate Cuts Happen

With the financial markets holding their breath for the highly anticipated rate cuts in September, everyone is watching crypto where timing is everything. As much as household names like Dogecoin are holding their ground, everyone is watching Mutuum Finance (MUTM), an innovative DeFi token putting a new spin on lending.  Mutuum Finance already has 5 […]
