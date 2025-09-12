Pi Network News: Rich List Shows Pi Whales Holding Over 10 Million Coins

By: CoinPedia
2025/09/12 21:13
Pi Network
PI$0,35339+2,47%
Nowchain
NOW$0,00619-3,28%
Pi network price

Over the past few months, Pi has been the center of attention for many.  Its constant price plunge stirred talks of losing credibility. But now, for the first time in the month, the coin finally reached $0.3577, which is 3.5% higher compared to its value a week ago. 

But despite the obstacles, some investors remained positive, while increasing their Pi accumulation. PiScan statistics show that Pi whales are holding more than 10 million Pi coins, worth at least $3.5 million at the present price. It also shows that just 22 wallets control over 10 million Pi. 

Here’s the rich list to understand the categories of the biggest Pi holders. 

Rich List in Pi 2025

CategoryBalance Range of PiUSD Value Accounts % of Total Supply
Whales Over 10.0 millionOver $3,577,000220.0001%
Sharks 1.0M – 10.0M$357,700 – $3,577,0009,9870.0628%
Dolphins 100.0K – 1.0M$35,770 – $357,7003560.0022%
Tunas 10.0K – 100.0K$3,577 – $35,7706,4950.0409%
Fish 1.0K – 10.0K$358 – $3,577224,4871.4127%
Shrimps 100.00 – 1.0K$36 – $3581,026,0536.4568%
Plankton 10.00 – 100.00$4 – $361,181,8687.4373%
Microbes 0.00 – 10.00$0 – $413,441,72684.5871%
Total 15,890,994100%

Pi Foundation remains the top holder of the coin with 52,248,900,010 Pi, valued at over $18 billion. This rich list shows that Pi Network remains dominated by a tiny number of enormous holders, while over 13 million people hold only a small amount of Pi. 

Pi Renews Confidence in Investors 

The team of Pi Network is putting constant efforts into developing the system and boosting the adoption rate. But none seem to work out lately. Then, a whale bought 441,549 Pi, which signalled some optimism about the token’s long-term potential. 

To keep the confidence in investors, Pi Network said, “$Pi is going to print the largest green candle in crypto history, hands down, and you will be proud you never gave up on PI.” 

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC.
