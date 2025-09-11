Pi Network News: Top 8 Holders Revealed in Latest Rich List

By: Coindoo
2025/09/11 23:35
Hyperliquid
HYPE$55,19+%0,76
Helium Mobile
MOBILE$0,0003637+%16,49
TokenFi
TOKEN$0,01401-%3,97
TOP Network
TOP$0,000096--%
Pi Network
PI$0,34325-%0,27

Pi Network’s token has had a rocky debut since its mainnet launch in February. After years of hype around mobile mining and promises of a decentralized ecosystem, the coin now trades around $0.34, down almost 90% from its highs. With investors facing heavy losses, attention has shifted to one key question: who actually owns Pi?

Blockchain tracker PiScan sheds light on this with its distribution data, showing the eight categories of holders that make up the Pi Network “rich list.”

Whales at the Top

At the very top are the whales. Just 22 wallets control over 10 million Pi each, with the largest address alone sitting on more than 377 million tokens — worth over $128 million at current prices. These few accounts represent extraordinary concentration in what was marketed as a people’s cryptocurrency. Speculation even ties some of these holdings to insiders or figures like Tron founder Justin Sun, who could be betting on a future exchange listing.

Sharks and Dolphins

Below them swim the sharks, a group of nearly 10,000 wallets holding between one and ten million Pi. Their balances are worth anywhere from $343,000 to $3.4 million, making them wealthy by crypto standards but still a step below the dominant whales.

The dolphins form a much smaller club. Only 356 wallets fall into this tier, with holdings ranging from 100,000 to one million Pi, worth up to $343,000.

Tunas and Fish

A slightly larger group, the tunas, hold between 10,000 and 100,000 Pi, or $3,400 to $34,000 at today’s prices. Over 224,000 wallets qualify as fish, with balances of 1,000 to 10,000 Pi. While more numerous, their holdings are far from substantial when compared to the upper tiers.

READ MORE:

Crypto Expert Sees Big Year-End for Solana

Shrimps, Plankton, and Microbes

More than a million wallets are classed as shrimps, sitting on between 100 and 1,000 Pi. Plankton — about 1.18 million addresses — hold just 10 to 100 tokens. But the overwhelming majority of Pi users fall into the microbe category. An astonishing 13.4 million wallets, or 84.6% of all accounts, each contain fewer than 10 Pi — barely worth a few dollars.

A Concentrated Network

This distribution paints a stark picture. Despite years of promotion as a grassroots digital currency, Pi Network is heavily concentrated in the hands of a small number of whales and sharks. Meanwhile, most of the millions who mined Pi on their phones hold balances too small to benefit meaningfully, especially with the price languishing below $0.40.

The data raises difficult questions for the project. Unless Pi can deliver real adoption and broaden its utility, the gulf between its marketing as the “people’s crypto” and the reality of concentrated ownership may prove too wide to overcome.

The information provided in this article is for educational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or recommend any specific investment strategy or cryptocurrency. Always conduct your own research and consult with a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

The post Pi Network News: Top 8 Holders Revealed in Latest Rich List appeared first on Coindoo.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Greeks.live Briefing: The market is bearish in the short term, and BTC is eyeing the bottom of $105,000

Greeks.live Briefing: The market is bearish in the short term, and BTC is eyeing the bottom of $105,000

PANews reported on June 19 that according to the Greeks.live English community daily briefing, affected by Powell's FOMC announcement, the market is bearish in the short term. Traders are positioning
Bitcoin
BTC$114.577,84+%0,83
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0,0965+%12,20
Share
PANews2025/06/19 16:36
Share
Chainlink reserves increased by approximately 43,000 LINK tokens, bringing total holdings to approximately $6.6 million.

Chainlink reserves increased by approximately 43,000 LINK tokens, bringing total holdings to approximately $6.6 million.

PANews reported on September 11th that Chainlink released a reserve data update on the X platform, reporting an increase of 43,034.62 LINK tokens in its reserves today. As of September 11th, Chainlink's reserves held a total of 280,048.69 LINK tokens (currently worth approximately $6.6 million).
Chainlink
LINK$23,69+%0,55
Share
PANews2025/09/11 23:47
Share
XRP Rallies on PayFi Trends, but MAGAX Has Meme Incentives and AI Utility, Too

XRP Rallies on PayFi Trends, but MAGAX Has Meme Incentives and AI Utility, Too

XRP’s Momentum Builds Through PayFi Adoption XRP has seen a strong rally in recent weeks, driven by the rise of PayFi, which blends payments with decentralized finance. As institutions seek faster and cheaper ways to move money, XRP has re-emerged as a leading solution. Its speed—settling transactions in seconds—and ultra-low fees make it ideal for […] The post XRP Rallies on PayFi Trends, but MAGAX Has Meme Incentives and AI Utility, Too appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0,012605+%5,03
Movement
MOVE$0,1261-%2,55
XRP
XRP$3,0104+%0,23
Share
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/11 23:45
Share

Trending News

More

Greeks.live Briefing: The market is bearish in the short term, and BTC is eyeing the bottom of $105,000

Chainlink reserves increased by approximately 43,000 LINK tokens, bringing total holdings to approximately $6.6 million.

XRP Rallies on PayFi Trends, but MAGAX Has Meme Incentives and AI Utility, Too

SOL Strategies files Form 40-F registration statement with the U.S. SEC, plans to list on Nasdaq under the ticker “STKE”

Nauru becomes first Pacific nation to establish dedicated crypto regulator