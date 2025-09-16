Pi Network (PI) Sees Increased Demand Following V23 Testnet Protocol Upgrades

Pi Network (PI) experienced renewed investor interest after the project successfully completed its V23 Testnet protocol upgrades on September 14, 2025. The upgrades are designed to improve node stability and enhance smart contract readiness, strengthening the network’s long-term infrastructure.

Infrastructure Gains vs. Mainnet Delay

The V23 upgrade marks another step in Pi Network’s phased rollout strategy, signaling that the team remains focused on scalability and readiness for a broader ecosystem of dApps. Improved stability and contract compatibility will be crucial once the Mainnet is fully live.

But the delays matter. For nearly seven months, Pi’s Mainnet deployment has been pushed back, creating frustration among early adopters and dampening momentum for institutional or retail inflows.

Adding to the pressure, the upcoming unlock of 140.8 million PI tokens on September 30 poses a risk. If demand does not keep pace with this supply increase, the unlock could act as a drag on price performance, even with stronger infrastructure.

Altcoin Rotation: A Broader Market Tailwind

Beyond Pi’s internal upgrades, the broader market backdrop also played a role in its recent demand increase. The CMC Altcoin Season Index jumped 26.79% on the week to 71, signaling capital rotation into mid-cap altcoins.

With a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, PI sits in a favorable position to capture part of this capital flow. Daily trading volume also reflected improving sentiment, rising 6.65% in 24 hours to $43.3 million.

Still, this momentum appears more aligned with altcoin-wide capital rotation than with a standalone PI-specific catalyst. The Fear & Greed Index at 50 (neutral) reinforces the idea that speculative caution remains high, limiting the conviction behind inflows.

Short-Term Optimism, Long-Term Questions

PI’s 24-hour rise reflects optimism around ecosystem growth and broader altcoin momentum, but structural challenges remain:

Delayed Mainnet launch since February keeps real-world adoption on hold.

September 30 token unlock could pressure prices if demand lags.

Trading volume remains modest relative to its market cap, suggesting a thin liquidity profile.

On the other hand, the V23 upgrades lay the groundwork for stronger long-term functionality. If Pi Network can align Mainnet readiness with growing altcoin enthusiasm, it could convert short-term speculation into sustainable growth.

Conclusion

The V23 Testnet upgrades improve Pi Network’s technical backbone and spark optimism, but delayed Mainnet adoption and looming token unlocks temper the upside. PI’s short-term gains align more with altcoin season rotation than with standalone strength.

Disclaimer: This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.