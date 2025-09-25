Pi Network price crashes, new Pi ETP attracts $3,400 in assets

The Pi Network price is hovering near its all-time low as sentiment in the crypto market deteriorates and inflows into the Valor Pi exchange-traded product wane.
Pi Coin (PI) plunged to a record low of $0.1900 on Monday, and then it rose slightly to the current $0.2826. This price is about 91% below its all-time high.
One of the top catalysts for the Pi Network has backfired, as the recently launched Valor Pi Fund has struggled to gain assets.
According to its website, the fund has only SEK 32,075 in assets, which is equivalent to $3,400. It has acquired these assets one month after its launch in Sweden.
There are three possible reasons why the fund has failed to gain traction:
Still, on the positive side, one whale, who is likely a connected individual, has continued to accumulate it. He has bought over 383 million coins, making him the biggest holder. His last purchase was 1.433 million coins on Sunday.
The whale’s identity or his motive is not clear. However, because of the size of his purchases, there is a likelihood that he is a well-connected individual with information that will push it higher.
The daily timeframe chart shows that the Pi Coin price remained in a tight range for months. It then staged a strong bearish breakout this week as the crypto market crashed.
The coin remains below all moving averages, while the volume has sunk. On the positive side, this crash could be a shakeout, which will lead to more upside. A shakeout is a sudden decline that often precedes an asset’s rebound. If this happens, the coin may rebound to $0.4582, the highest swing on August 10.