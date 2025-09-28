The post Pi Network Price Might Crash Again – Here’s Why appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. PI Network’s native token PI has remained locked in a sideways trend after slipping to a fresh all-time low of $0.1842 on September 22.  Since then, the cryptocurrency has oscillated within a horizontal channel, finding support at $0.2565 while facing resistance at $0.2917. With bearish clouds hanging over the broader market, PI risks revisiting its price low. Sponsored Sponsored Weak Momentum Keeps PI Under Pressure PI’s falling Average True Range (ATR) reflects the weakening momentum among spot market participants. Readings from the PI/USD one-day chart show that this indicator has steadily trended downward since the sideways trend began on September 23 to reach 0.0234 at press time.   Want more token insights like this? Sign up for Editor Harsh Notariya’s Daily Crypto Newsletter here. PI Average True Range. Source: TradingView The ATR measures the degree of price movement over a given period. When it trends downward like this, it typically indicates that price fluctuations are narrowing and overall momentum is weakening. This decline highlights the dwindling trader participation in the spot markets and the lack of new capital inflows into the token, hinting at the likelihood of a breakdown of the support at $0.2565 in the near term.  Moreover, PI trades solidly below its 20-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA), confirming this bearish outlook.  At press time, this key moving average forms dynamic resistance above PI’s price at $0.3185.  Sponsored Sponsored PI 20-Day EMA. Source: TradingView The 20-day EMA measures an asset’s average price over the past 20 trading days, giving more weight to recent prices. When the price falls under it, sellers are in control, and market momentum is skewed to the downside.  This signals that  PI is struggling to attract upward momentum and could extend its sideways movement, or even face fresh downside pressure if sentiment fails to improve. Downside Risks… The post Pi Network Price Might Crash Again – Here’s Why appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. PI Network’s native token PI has remained locked in a sideways trend after slipping to a fresh all-time low of $0.1842 on September 22.  Since then, the cryptocurrency has oscillated within a horizontal channel, finding support at $0.2565 while facing resistance at $0.2917. With bearish clouds hanging over the broader market, PI risks revisiting its price low. Sponsored Sponsored Weak Momentum Keeps PI Under Pressure PI’s falling Average True Range (ATR) reflects the weakening momentum among spot market participants. Readings from the PI/USD one-day chart show that this indicator has steadily trended downward since the sideways trend began on September 23 to reach 0.0234 at press time.   Want more token insights like this? Sign up for Editor Harsh Notariya’s Daily Crypto Newsletter here. PI Average True Range. Source: TradingView The ATR measures the degree of price movement over a given period. When it trends downward like this, it typically indicates that price fluctuations are narrowing and overall momentum is weakening. This decline highlights the dwindling trader participation in the spot markets and the lack of new capital inflows into the token, hinting at the likelihood of a breakdown of the support at $0.2565 in the near term.  Moreover, PI trades solidly below its 20-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA), confirming this bearish outlook.  At press time, this key moving average forms dynamic resistance above PI’s price at $0.3185.  Sponsored Sponsored PI 20-Day EMA. Source: TradingView The 20-day EMA measures an asset’s average price over the past 20 trading days, giving more weight to recent prices. When the price falls under it, sellers are in control, and market momentum is skewed to the downside.  This signals that  PI is struggling to attract upward momentum and could extend its sideways movement, or even face fresh downside pressure if sentiment fails to improve. Downside Risks…

Pi Network Price Might Crash Again – Here’s Why

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/28 03:15
Pi Network
PI$0.26588-1.49%
SphereX
HERE$0.00022+0.45%
WHY
WHY$0.00000002975+2.58%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.011471+12.40%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.0118+0.51%

PI Network’s native token PI has remained locked in a sideways trend after slipping to a fresh all-time low of $0.1842 on September 22. 

Since then, the cryptocurrency has oscillated within a horizontal channel, finding support at $0.2565 while facing resistance at $0.2917. With bearish clouds hanging over the broader market, PI risks revisiting its price low.

Sponsored

Sponsored

Weak Momentum Keeps PI Under Pressure

PI’s falling Average True Range (ATR) reflects the weakening momentum among spot market participants. Readings from the PI/USD one-day chart show that this indicator has steadily trended downward since the sideways trend began on September 23 to reach 0.0234 at press time.  

Want more token insights like this? Sign up for Editor Harsh Notariya’s Daily Crypto Newsletter here.

PI Average True Range. Source: TradingView

The ATR measures the degree of price movement over a given period. When it trends downward like this, it typically indicates that price fluctuations are narrowing and overall momentum is weakening.

This decline highlights the dwindling trader participation in the spot markets and the lack of new capital inflows into the token, hinting at the likelihood of a breakdown of the support at $0.2565 in the near term. 

Moreover, PI trades solidly below its 20-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA), confirming this bearish outlook.  At press time, this key moving average forms dynamic resistance above PI’s price at $0.3185. 

Sponsored

Sponsored

PI 20-Day EMA. Source: TradingView

The 20-day EMA measures an asset’s average price over the past 20 trading days, giving more weight to recent prices. When the price falls under it, sellers are in control, and market momentum is skewed to the downside. 

This signals that  PI is struggling to attract upward momentum and could extend its sideways movement, or even face fresh downside pressure if sentiment fails to improve.

Downside Risks Continue to Build

With trading momentum weakening, PI’s price action appears increasingly vulnerable to another breakdown. It could push below the $0.2565 support floor and revisit its all-time low. 

PI Price Analysis. Source: TradingView

Conversely, if sentiment improves, PI could attempt to breach the resistance at $0.2919. A breakout above this level could mark the start of a recovery attempt, pushing PI’s price above its 20-day EM

Source: https://beincrypto.com/pi-network-price-crash-signal/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Nexstar Pulls ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ From ABC Over Charlie Kirk Comments

Nexstar Pulls ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ From ABC Over Charlie Kirk Comments

The post Nexstar Pulls ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ From ABC Over Charlie Kirk Comments appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” will be removed from local ABC stations owned by Nexstar “indefinitely,” according to a statement from the broadcasting giant, pulling the show after its host made comments about conservative activist Charlie Kirk, who was assassinated last week. Kimmel speaks at the 2022 Media Access Awards presented by Easterseals and broadcast on November 17, 2022. (Photo by 2022 Media Access Awards Presented By Easterseals/Getty Images for Easterseals) Getty Images for Easterseals Key Facts Nexstar said its “owned and partner television stations affiliated with the ABC Television Network will preempt” Kimmel’s show “for the foreseeable future beginning with tonight’s show.” This is a developing story. Check back for updates. Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/antoniopequenoiv/2025/09/17/nexstar-will-pull-jimmy-kimmel-live-from-its-abc-stations-indefinitely-after-kimmels-comments-on-charlie-kirk/
Seed.Photo
PHOTO$0.8087-11.39%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.011494+19.30%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.01539-9.31%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 07:59
Share
SWIFT’s Stablecoin Pilot on Ethereum Sparks Buzz – Best Wallet Token ($BEST) Shows Big Potential

SWIFT’s Stablecoin Pilot on Ethereum Sparks Buzz – Best Wallet Token ($BEST) Shows Big Potential

They didn’t have the wild swings of meme coins or the promise of explosive gains that make headlines. But today, […] The post SWIFT’s Stablecoin Pilot on Ethereum Sparks Buzz – Best Wallet Token ($BEST) Shows Big Potential appeared first on Coindoo.
Hive AI
BUZZ$0.005304-1.06%
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.02225-0.04%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.0118+0.76%
Share
Coindoo2025/09/28 03:23
Share
Missed Out on SUI’s Explosion? Why BullZilla Is One of the Top Coins to Join for Short Term Right Now

Missed Out on SUI’s Explosion? Why BullZilla Is One of the Top Coins to Join for Short Term Right Now

The crypto world is filled with stories of people who hesitated and then had to face FOMO when a project took off without them. Think about SUI, many doubted it, ignored its presale, and later regretted it as it skyrocketed. That same mistake doesn’t have to happen again. For those searching for the top coins […]
SUI
SUI$3.1749-1.03%
WHY
WHY$0.00000002846-1.86%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/28 02:15
Share

Trending News

More

Nexstar Pulls ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ From ABC Over Charlie Kirk Comments

SWIFT’s Stablecoin Pilot on Ethereum Sparks Buzz – Best Wallet Token ($BEST) Shows Big Potential

Missed Out on SUI’s Explosion? Why BullZilla Is One of the Top Coins to Join for Short Term Right Now

BTC Dominance Rebounds While Experts Forecast Bitcoin Crash to $94K

Best Cryptos To Buy This Year: BlockchainFX’s 200x Potential vs. Hyperliquid and Uniswap’s Slow Grind