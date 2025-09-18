Pi Network Price News Today; Cardano Price Predictions & Everything To Know About This Trending PayFi Altcoin

By: LiveBitcoinNews
2025/09/18
Pi Network price is currently $0.3545 and the altcoin is approaching a crucial moment with the TOKEN2049 event in Singapore on October 1–2. Investors are hoping for clear guidance that could drive Pi Coin back toward the $1 mark. Meanwhile, Cardano continues to face resistance near $0.90, and Remittix (RTX) is gaining momentum as a top pre-launch PayFi altcoin, attracting investors looking for high-growth opportunities.

Pi Network Price Update: Waiting for a Breakout

Pi Network is still under pressure even after recovering from its all-time low of $0.3223. Currently trading at approximately $0.356, the token has made multiple attempts to break out above the $0.40 resistance but has been turned back. Technical charts are showing a pattern of a converging triangle, which implies consolidation before a breakout.

The community is looking for four key updates at TOKEN2049: the Protocol Version 23 upgrade with smart contracts and improved nodes, a transparent roadmap toward exchange listings, updates on the Pi App Studio, and clarity about the $100 million Pi Ventures fund. If these announcements meet expectations, Pi Coin price could see a short-term rise toward $0.50, with long-term potential toward $1 by late 2025 or early 2026.

Cardano Price Predictions: Resistance Challenges Continue

Cardano is currently $0.871. ADA recently attempted to break the $0.90 resistance but was rejected, leaving the price consolidating below this level. Key support sits at $0.77 and $0.70, while resistance remains at $0.90 and $1.

Momentum is running out of steam. A pennant pattern suggests the uptrend can catch its breath while buyers reload. Meanwhile, the RSI has been printing lower highs since July, reflecting bearish divergence. If ADA cannot reclaim $0.90 in the near future, prices can drift toward $0.77 or worse.

Remittix: Why Investors Are Watching This PayFi Altcoin

Remittix continues to gain attention in the crypto market as a high-potential PayFi token. The team is now fully verified by CertiK, ensuring top-level security and transparency. Remittix is officially ranked #1 on CertiK for pre-launch tokens, giving investors confidence in its credibility.

The Remittix wallet beta is now live, allowing community members to test the platform ahead of the full launch. The project also offers a 15% USDT referral program, payable daily, creating opportunities for investors to grow their holdings while promoting the token.

Investors are drawn to Remittix for several reasons:

  • The platform allows real-time crypto-to-bank transfers in multiple countries, expanding accessibility.

  • Remittix’s beta wallet introduces a user-friendly interface with live FX conversion for seamless payments.

  • The token is designed with deflationary mechanics, supporting long-term value growth.

  • Early adoption gives participants an opportunity before broader exchange listings.

  • CertiK verification ensures smart contracts are secure and trustworthy.

With over 664 million tokens sold and $25.9 million raised, Remittix is attracting smart money looking for a high-growth alternative to traditional meme coins and altcoins.

Conclusion

Pi Network price remains in consolidation under $0.40, awaiting major announcements at TOKEN2049. Cardano faces resistance at $0.90 with bearish signals showing a potential pullback. Meanwhile, Remittix is emerging as a top pre-launch PayFi altcoin, verified by CertiK and actively testing its wallet, offering 15% USDT referral rewards. Investors seeking growth in 2025 are keeping a close eye on Remittix, as its combination of real-world use cases, security, and early adoption could make it a standout in the altcoin market.

Disclaimer: This is a paid post and should not be treated as news/advice.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only.
