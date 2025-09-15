Pi Network Price Prediction 2030: Analyst Targets $75 If This Happens

By: CoinPedia
2025/09/15 16:47
Pi Network Migration 2.0 Could Unlock Referral Bonuses and KYC Tokens

The rise of mobile-first blockchains is reshaping how people enter the world of crypto. Two projects stand out in this space: Pi Network and Interlink Labs. Expert Kim H Wong has revealed that despite the similarities, Pi remains a safe bet for.

Both platforms make crypto easy to access by letting people mine and use it directly on their phones. Pi Network focuses on creating a global peer-to-peer digital currency powered by its large community. Interlink Labs takes a “human-first” approach, using AI and biometrics to verify digital identities and prevent bots and deepfakes in Web3.

Wong says Interlink could have bigger short-term gains thanks to fast growth, partnerships, and privacy-focused technology. Pi, however, is stronger for long-term adoption. He estimates Interlink could rise 5–10x, while Pi’s potential gain is around 2–3x.

Watching the similarities closely, Wong wrote, “Overall Winner? Interlink edges out for disruptive potential in an AI-flooded world, but Pi remains the safer bet for community loyalty. Both thrive on mobile accessibility—diversify if investing.” 

Crypto expert, Dr Altcoin, who has been a prime advocate for Pi, has now joined Interlink as well. He says his reason for joining Interlink is just that it holds a similar outlook to PI. 

To support the new platform, he wrote on X, “InterLink is tackling the challenge with its HumanPad device for global human verification. I have already joined InterLink, and I believe you will not regret it either. In a few months, once it is listed on CEXs, you will find out its true value.”

Pi Price Prediction 

Pi is currently trading at $0.3548 with a market cap of $2.871 billion. The price shows a 2.6% progress from last week. 

Wong said that Pi could become a go-to crypto for everyday use, thanks to its huge user base, with potential prices around $40–75. Interlink, on the other hand, is building verified digital identities for Web3, which could make it a key player in areas like anti-fraud and AI.

