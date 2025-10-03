ExchangeDEX+
Pi Network Price Prediction: Cardano Investors Tap Into Remittix After Becoming The Best Crypto Presale To Buy Now

By: LiveBitcoinNews
2025/10/03 16:00
The spotlight has shifted in crypto markets once again. Pi Network price is hovering in the $0.27–$0.29 band, keeping speculation alive over a breakout. Meanwhile, Cardano is stuck in consolidation, and investors are quietly rotating funds into Remittix, a rising DeFi project that is rapidly being called the best crypto presale to buy now. 

CertiK’s top security ranking and live wallet beta testing have only intensified demand, creating a narrow entry window that many believe will not last. Find out more in this article.

Pi’s Momentum and Price Outlook

Pi Network price currently trades between $0.27 and $0.29. Though volatility is muted, the attention remains high. If PI clears resistance near $0.30, it could reignite a wave of speculative buying. A breakdown below $0.27, however, risks fading momentum and renewed sell-offs.

For early-stage crypto investment hunters, Pi sits in the conversation but faces the risk of stagnation if it does not deliver new catalysts. Traders scanning for the next 100x crypto are beginning to weigh Pi’s upside against more utility-backed entrants.

Cardano’s Rangebound Grip and Investor Shift

Cardano (ADA) is caught in a tight range around $0.79, with support at $0.76 and resistance near $0.81. Short-term forecasts suggest ADA may grind between $0.80 and $1.50 through 2025, but upside beyond that is speculative. If momentum weakens, downside to $0.70 or lower cannot be ruled out.

This static performance has many Cardano holders searching for undervalued crypto projects with genuine growth potential. Flow data confirms that ADA capital is moving into a new token already hailed as a high-growth crypto and the best DeFi altcoin candidate. That token is Remittix.

Remittix: The PayFi DeFi Project With Real Utility

Remittix is separating itself from hype tokens and positioning itself as a PayFi powerhouse. It is engineered for crypto-to-bank transfers in more than 30 countries, with real-time FX conversion and multi-currency flows built into its rails. Unlike Pi Network or Cardano, this project is designed to dominate remittances, a $19 trillion problem space.

Remittix has already raised over $27 million, sold more than 674 million tokens, and is trading at $0.1130. Additionally, CertiK has verified the team and ranked it #1 for pre-launch tokens. Beta testing of its wallet is live, giving real users access before listings explode. With its $ 250,000 giveaway and a referral program that pays 15% USDT daily via dashboard claims, momentum is building quickly.

Why Analysts Call Remittix the Best Crypto Presale to Buy Now:

  • Users can send crypto directly to real bank accounts in seconds.
  • The token model is deflationary and supports the value of long-term holders.
  • Global payout rails are already integrated and expanding.
  • Momentum is accelerating ahead of the wallet launch.

Final Word: Scarcity Defines Opportunity

Crypto bull cycles reward those who act before the crowd. Pi Network price may see rallies, Cardano may hold range, but Remittix is proving it has the strongest combination of utility, traction, and institutional-grade security. 

With CertiK verification, wallet beta already live, and exchange listings lining up, missing this stage could mean watching from the sidelines as it leaves ADA and PI behind. Those seeking the best crypto presale to buy now are running out of time. 

Discover the future of PayFi with Remittix by checking out their project here:

Website: https://remittix.io/   

Socials: https://linktr.ee/remittix   

$250,000 Giveaway: https://gleam.io/competitions/nz84L-250000-remittix-giveaway 

Disclaimer: This is a paid post and should not be treated as news/advice. LiveBitcoinNews is not responsible for any loss or damage resulting from the content, products, or services referenced in this press release.

The post Pi Network Price Prediction: Cardano Investors Tap Into Remittix After Becoming The Best Crypto Presale To Buy Now appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.

