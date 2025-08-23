Pi Network Price Prediction for 2030: Long-Term Market Forecast

Altcoins

Pi began with a mobile-first mining model and a staged mainnet rollout, prioritizing identity verification, an app ecosystem, and commerce inside its community.

This unique path makes traditional valuation difficult because liquidity, circulating supply, and exchange depth are still uncertain. A 2030 outlook must therefore rely on long-term scenarios instead of short-term price moves.

How this forecast is modeled

Rather than focusing on a single price, the forecast explores different possible outcomes depending on two main factors: how much real economic value Pi Network can generate and how many coins are actively circulating by 2030. The higher the adoption and the lower the inflation of circulating tokens, the stronger the price outlook becomes.

2030 base case

In the base case, Pi achieves meaningful utility inside its own ecosystem, with growing merchant acceptance and an active, identity-verified user base. If adoption progresses steadily, the network could be valued in the range of $20 billion by 2030. Under such a scenario, depending on circulating supply, Pi’s price might fall somewhere between $0.40 and $2.00.

2030 bull case

The bull case requires far more than community growth. It would need widespread integrations with external businesses, smooth fiat on-ramps and off-ramps, a strong developer pipeline, and deep liquidity across exchanges. If these conditions are met and the supply in circulation remains somewhat controlled, Pi could be valued around $60 billion by 2030. That level of success could support a price range between $1.20 and $6.00, with the higher end possible only if usage and liquidity both mature significantly.

2030 bear case

On the other hand, if liquidity stays limited, if user engagement stalls, or if regulatory pressures restrict adoption, Pi may struggle to scale meaningfully. In this scenario, the network’s value might remain closer to $5 billion by 2030. With a larger supply in circulation, the price could sink toward $0.10, while with tighter float management it might hover closer to $0.50.

Catalysts that can push prices higher

Merchant acceptance, both within the Pi ecosystem and outside of it, will be critical in turning Pi’s large community into an active economy. Improvements in KYC processes and user accessibility can keep the network practical for everyday use. The launch of consumer-facing apps built on Pi can also enhance activity, while reliable exchange listings and fiat bridges would help unlock real market value.

Risks that could weigh on the outlook

A rapidly expanding circulating supply without matching growth in utility could dilute Pi’s value. Delays in liquidity and exchange support would slow down price discovery, and shallow economic use cases would cap long-term upside. Regulatory challenges around identity verification or payment compliance may also limit Pi’s ability to scale across borders.

Portfolio approach and timeframes

For long-term investors, the most important factors to track are adoption, supply, and liquidity. Monitoring these metrics over time is more meaningful than chasing short-term speculation. By 2027 or 2028, if progress in these areas is limited, it may be necessary to reassess long-term expectations before 2030.

Bottom line

Pi Network’s price in 2030 will ultimately depend on whether its massive community turns into a functioning economy and whether liquidity grows in a sustainable way. Based on current information, possible outcomes range from as low as $0.10 to as high as $6.00, with the difference determined by adoption, circulating supply, and exchange depth.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice. Cryptocurrencies are highly volatile, and you should conduct your own research or consult a licensed financial professional before making investment decisions.

Author

Alex is an experienced financial journalist and cryptocurrency enthusiast. With over 8 years of experience covering the crypto, blockchain, and fintech industries, he is well-versed in the complex and ever-evolving world of digital assets. His insightful and thought-provoking articles provide readers with a clear picture of the latest developments and trends in the market. His approach allows him to break down complex ideas into accessible and in-depth content. Follow his publications to stay up to date with the most important trends and topics.

