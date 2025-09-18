Pi Network Price Prediction; PI Coin Set For A Breakout As Investors Searching For The Next 100x Crypto Buy LBRETT

Pi Network price prediction is garnering both curiosity and skepticism after years of anticipation, while Layer Brett (LBRETT), a next-generation meme crypto, is stealing the spotlight with fresh momentum, utility, and massive presale traction. Which of these tokens will usher in the biggest returns? Read on to find out.

Layer Brett Is Heading To The Moon

LayerBrett is a fresh breath of air in the meme coin space. In addition to its meme tendencies, it is also a breakout Ethereum Layer 2 coin which means it offers viral appeal and genuine blockchain scalability.

With $3.7 million raised in presale as well as staking rewards of around 700% APY, LayerBrett delivers rewards that leave typical meme coins behind. Its supply is capped at 10 billion with a  transparent tokenomics, and a $1 million giveaway makes it stand out amongst the rest.

With its rocketing presale and unique value propositions, Layer Brett looks destined for the moon. Analysts forecast potential 10x–100x returns due to its low entry price of $0.0058 and viral adoption. This makes it one of the most suitable crypto investment options for traders seeking maximum upside.

Pi Network Price Prediction: Where Hope Meets Uncertainty

Pi Network attracted millions by enabling mobile mining and promising a revolution in accessible crypto. Yet, after years of buzz, the token only just hit the exchanges this year, and the results have been catastrophic.

After immediately shooting up above $3, Pi Coin immediately crashed below $0.2. Most Pi Network price predictions are around $0.4 and $0.8, with the most optimistic targets putting Pi above $2 in 5 years.

For the most part, analysts warn of turbulence and more price drops, especially if Pi doesn’t return to winning ways. That’s one of the reasons the project is bleeding investors.

Why Layer Brett Trumps Pi Network

There’s a clear contrast between Layer Brett and Pi Network. Unlike Pi, which still faces liquidity and loads of utility concerns, Layer Brett offers robust infrastructure and transparent presale access.

In addition to that, LayerBrett offers tangible staking rewards which is quite difficult to find in the current DeFi arena. Then there’s the $1 million giveaway, another feature that puts LayerBrett above Pi Network.

If Pi Network could shoot up by as much as 300% immediately after it launched, imagine how high LayerBrett will soar by the time it hits crypto exchanges. The coin might outperform analyst forecasts and usher in life-changing rewards that can’t be found anywhere else.

Conclusion

As 2025 unfolds, Layer Brett is guaranteed to outpace Pi Network, and usher in incredible returns for early adopters. Its momentum is difficult to stop, and the numerous benefits it brings to the table only makes it more attractive to prospective investors.

This coin is heading for the moon and is the perfect option for those seeking the next 100x breakout crypto token. For an affordable $0.0058, anyone can hop on its bandwagon. That’s why it is the best coin to buy at the moment.

Layer Brett is in presale now, but it’s moving fast. Get in early, stake while rewards are high, and don’t miss your shot at the next 100x crypto!

Website: https://layerbrett.com

Telegram: https://t.me/layerbrett

X: (1) Layer Brett (@LayerBrett) / X

Plasma announces airdrop for verified sale participants and early contributors

The post Plasma announces airdrop for verified sale participants and early contributors appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Plasma is conducting an airdrop for early token sale contributors. The airdrop rewards smaller depositors who completed Sonar verification during Plasma’s fundraising phase. Plasma today announced a token distribution for contributors to its public sale, with eligibility verified through Sonar. The airdrop targets smaller depositors who participated in Plasma’s fundraising round and completed Sonar verification, rewarding early backers with XPL tokens as the network moves toward broader availability. Plasma’s deposit campaign drew more than $1 billion in stablecoin commitments in just over 30 minutes, granting participants the right to join the public sale. The public sale, conducted on Echo, attracted $373 million in commitments, seven times its $50 million cap. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/sonar-airdrop-ai-reputation-web3/
Incrypted Conference raised about 750,000 UAH to support the Ukrainian army

On June 14, the largest crypto conference in Eastern Europe — Incrypted Conference 2025 — took place at the Parkovy Exhibition and Convention Center in Kyiv. As part of the event, a charity auction was held, raising nearly 750,000 UAH, which will be donated to support Ukrainian soldiers. The first auction lot was the «Motanka-Stalker» […] Сообщение Incrypted Conference raised about 750,000 UAH to support the Ukrainian army появились сначала на INCRYPTED .
Bitcoin Cash: price +7% at $647

The post Bitcoin Cash: price +7% at $647 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin Cash gains 7% and reaches $647, at highs not seen since last April: the movement fits into a risk-on climate, driven by speculation of new US ETFs Reuters and by a technical breakout that revives the trend. In this context, here’s what changes and which levels to follow. According to data collected by our research desk, there has been an increase in participation on spot and futures order books for BCH over the last 48 hours, with heightened activity on major exchanges. The analysts from the team also observe a relative increase in open interest, an element that has helped sustain the movement during the breakout. For more insights into the exchanges and prices of Bitcoin Cash (BCH), please refer to our latest report. Rally in numbers: what happened The price of BCH has advanced by 7% in the last 24 hours, peaking at $646 and an intraday update to $647. According to data from CoinDesk, the rebound brings the asset back to the highs observed since April 2024, after weeks of bearish pressure that had slowed the momentum. The return of liquidity to the market and the improvement in sentiment – also highlighted by the recent Fed rate cut, as reported by Reuters – have favored widespread buying. Indeed, short-term trading activity has also increased, demonstrating greater risk tolerance and a rotation towards high-beta assets. Key Metrics (update September 18, 2025) Indicative price: $647 (intraday) 24h Change: +7% 24h Range: data updating 24h Volume: data updating Market cap: data being updated Circulating supply: data being updated Price source: CoinDesk; sentiment: Santiment (X) Why BCH Rose: Macro and Regulatory Context The BCH rally fits into a more favorable macro context. Expectations of lower rates in the USA – confirmed by the recent Fed rate cut Reuters – have helped…
