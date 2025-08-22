Pi Network Promises Millions – But Who’s Really Winning in 2025

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/22 17:38
RealLink
REAL$0.0511-0.81%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10152+0.09%
TAP Protocol
TAP$0.433-3.34%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01321-3.36%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.021275-1.34%
Pi Network
PI$0.35842-0.31%
Altcoins

For years, Pi Network captivated a global audience with a simple, alluring promise: turn your smartphone into a crypto mining rig and earn digital currency with a single daily tap.

The vision, pitched by Stanford-educated founders, was to build the world’s most inclusive peer-to-peer ecosystem, giving everyone a piece of the crypto pie.

Now, as we stand in the latter half of 2025, the network has finally transitioned to its Open Mainnet, a milestone that many “Pioneers” have awaited for years. The question on everyone’s mind is no longer “When will it launch?” but “Is the promise of millions being realized, and if so, for whom?”

The Big Event: Open Mainnet and Its Aftermath

On February 20, 2025, Pi Network officially removed the firewall that had isolated its blockchain, enabling external connectivity for the first time. The long-awaited launch was met with a flurry of activity, with over 10 million Pioneers having already migrated their tokens to the mainnet and over 19 million completing the mandatory KYC verification.

Initial price action was volatile, with the token (PI) opening at $1.47, peaking at $2.10, and correcting to around $1.01 by the end of the first day. Since then, the price has settled into a more modest range, currently hovering around the $0.35 to $0.40 mark. This is a far cry from the multi-hundred dollar valuations that some in the community had speculated, but it does represent a tangible, if still modest, market value.

Who’s Winning? The Core Team and the Early Adopters

While the average Pioneer might be looking at a small-scale return on their “free” mined coins, the real winners in this saga appear to be the project’s core team and the earliest adopters.

  • The Core Team: Pi Network’s monetization strategy has always been a point of concern for skeptics. However, with the Open Mainnet launch, the team has a verified, engaged audience of millions. The app has served frequent ads for years, and a KYC-verified user base makes that audience even more valuable to advertisers. The team also holds a significant portion—20%—of the 100 billion token supply, a stake worth billions of dollars at the current market cap of around $3 billion.
  • The First Movers: The referral-driven model of Pi Network, which rewards users for inviting others and building “Security Circles,” has been a persistent source of criticism, with some comparing it to a multi-level marketing (MLM) scheme. Regardless of the label, this structure has disproportionately benefited those who joined early. These pioneers, with their massive networks and higher mining rates, are sitting on the largest stashes of PI and are the first to be able to sell their tokens on the open market.

The Unfulfilled Promise: Decentralization and Utility

For many, the promise of Pi Network was not just a free token but a truly decentralized, user-owned network. In 2025, this promise remains largely unfulfilled. Critics point to several key red flags:

  • Centralized Control: A CNN report from early 2025 confirmed that all live Mainnet validators are centrally operated by the Pi Core Team. This centralization contradicts a core tenet of blockchain technology and gives the team immense control over the network’s future.
  • Limited Utility: Despite the hackathons and developer initiatives, the real-world utility of the PI token remains limited. While the team is pushing for real-world applications, most transactions are still experimental or occur within a closed, community-led economy.
  • Tokenomics Concerns: The massive total supply of 100 billion tokens has fueled criticism about its inflationary model. As more users complete KYC and migrate their tokens, the increasing circulating supply could put sustained downward pressure on the price.

The Verdict: A Cautious Reality Check

Pi Network’s journey to a functional Open Mainnet is, without a doubt, a significant achievement. It has amassed a truly global community and created a decentralized ecosystem that, at least in theory, allows for peer-to-peer transactions.

However, the reality of 2025 is a sobering one for the average Pioneer who dreamed of becoming a millionaire overnight. The promise of “free money” has translated into a modest speculative asset, and the project’s structure has ensured that the founders and early, network-building participants are the ones reaping the most significant rewards. For the millions who tapped a button on their phone for years, Pi Network may not have been a golden ticket to riches, but a lesson in the complex and often-unforgiving world of cryptocurrency.

The information provided in this article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or recommend any specific investment strategy or cryptocurrency. Always conduct your own research and consult with a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

Author

Alexander Zdravkov is a person who always looks for the logic behind things. He is fluent in German and has more than 3 years of experience in the crypto space, where he skillfully identifies new trends in the world of digital currencies. Whether providing in-depth analysis or daily reports on all topics, his deep understanding and enthusiasm for what he does make him a valuable member of the team.

Related stories



Next article

Source: https://coindoo.com/pi-network-promises-millions-but-whos-really-winning-in-2025/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Ford Motor Company to Serve as Advisor to Cardano’s Decentralized Cloud Service Lagon

Ford Motor Company to Serve as Advisor to Cardano’s Decentralized Cloud Service Lagon

PANews reported on June 19 that according to Cointrust, Ford Motor Company announced that it will serve as an advisor to Lagon, a decentralized cloud service based on the Cardano
Cloud
CLOUD$0.0745-1.46%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.068-4.62%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 18:32
Share
BlackRock leads $287M spot Ether ETF inflows after 4-day outflow streak

BlackRock leads $287M spot Ether ETF inflows after 4-day outflow streak

Spot Ether ETFs now hold 6.42 million ETH worth $27.66 billion, equal to 5.31% of the asset’s circulating supply. US spot Ether exchange-traded funds (ETFs) funds drew $287.6 million in net inflows on Thursday, snapping a four-day outflow streak, according to data from crypto ETF tracker SoSoValue.The rebound follows a period of sustained outflows, with funds shedding over $924 million between Aug. 15 and Wednesday. The largest withdrawal came on Tuesday, when spot Ether (ETH) ETFs saw $429 million exit, the second-largest daily net outflow seen this month, following the $465 million that left the market on Aug. 4. Asset manager BlackRock’s iShares Ethereum Trust (ETHA) led Thursday with $233.5 million in inflows, while the Fidelity Ethereum Fund (FETH) followed with $28.5 million. Other ETFs averaged around $6 million in net inflows for the day. Read more
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0004833-1.14%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10152+0.04%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000072-5.26%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/22 17:14
Share
Solana Faces Pressure From Ethereum’s Next L2 Challenger Layer Brett – Analysts Predict Major Boom

Solana Faces Pressure From Ethereum’s Next L2 Challenger Layer Brett – Analysts Predict Major Boom

With Layer Brett LBRETT priced at just $0.0047 in its crypto presale, and staking rewards reportedly reaching over 25,000% APY […] The post Solana Faces Pressure From Ethereum’s Next L2 Challenger Layer Brett – Analysts Predict Major Boom appeared first on Coindoo.
Boom
BOOM$0.01335-1.25%
Solayer
LAYER$0.5522-1.30%
Major
MAJOR$0.16993+7.81%
Share
Coindoo2025/08/22 16:59
Share

Trending News

More

Ford Motor Company to Serve as Advisor to Cardano’s Decentralized Cloud Service Lagon

BlackRock leads $287M spot Ether ETF inflows after 4-day outflow streak

Solana Faces Pressure From Ethereum’s Next L2 Challenger Layer Brett – Analysts Predict Major Boom

Market News: The United States is considering launching an attack on Iran this weekend

Jerome Powell Will CRASH Crypto Market in The Next 24 Hrs? (What to do!)