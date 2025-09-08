Pi Network Scam Wallet Exposed as Community Sounds Alarm

By: CoinPedia
2025/09/08 19:10
Pi Network Scam Wallet Exposed as Community Sounds Alarm

The post Pi Network Scam Wallet Exposed as Community Sounds Alarm appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News

The Pi Network community is on high alert after a moderator flagged a scam wallet linked to multiple thefts of Pi tokens. The exposure comes at a critical time, as the project prepares for a potential second token migration and doubles down on wallet security with fresh upgrades like PassKeys.

Scam Wallet Exposed

In a recent post on X, a Pi Network moderator identified a wallet reportedly being used to siphon tokens from unsuspecting users. The scammer allegedly takes advantage of account unlocks, then disperses the stolen assets across smaller wallets to cover their tracks.

The discovery has reignited fears about the vulnerability of users in decentralized ecosystems, where scams and phishing attempts continue to plague new adopters. Influencers within the Pi community, including Woody Lightyear, have also stepped in to warn members against falling for fake websites and malicious links.

PassKeys and Safety Center Rollout

To counter such threats, the Pi Core Team has rolled out new safety measures inside the Pi app. At the center of this update is the PassKey feature, which allows users to secure wallets with device-level authentication like biometrics and PIN codes. By cutting out password-based vulnerabilities, PassKeys are designed to make phishing far less effective.

The team has also been pushing the Pi Safety Center as the go-to resource for users. It provides verified communication, practical steps for protecting assets, and a way to report suspicious activities, a crucial frontline defense as scammers get more sophisticated.

  • Also Read :
  •   Pi Network News: First DeFi Game Goes Live On Pi, Is A Rally Coming?
  •   ,

Second Migration on the Horizon

These security moves are especially important as Pi prepares for a possible second token migration. The first migration left unresolved issues such as referral bonuses and unverified balances. A new round of migration, according to moderators, could help clean up those loose ends while encouraging more Pioneers to stay engaged with the ecosystem.

Although migration talk has stirred anticipation, the Pi token itself has barely budged in price. It’s currently trading around $0.3468, with only a modest 1% gain in the past day. Analysts had expected a sharper move after Pi was listed on Onramp Money, but so far, the altcoin remains locked in a tight trading range.

A Test of Trust

In the meantime, Pi Network has reached 60 million active users, but only 16 million wallets have migrated so far, leaving about 44 million stuck in tentative status. While new users now enjoy faster KYC without the 30-day wait, frustrations are mounting as the three-year lockup doesn’t begin until migration. Many fear that at the current pace, it could take up to a decade before all Pioneers see their Pi tokens fully unlocked and usable.

FAQs

What is the Pi Network scam wallet alert?

A Pi moderator exposed a wallet stealing tokens via account unlocks, dispersing stolen Pi across smaller wallets to evade detection.

Is Pi Network planning a second token migration?

Yes, a second migration may address unresolved issues like referral bonuses and unverified balances from the first migration.

How many Pi users have migrated their tokens so far?

Only 16M of 60M active users have migrated, leaving 44M tokens locked until migration completes, causing user frustration.

