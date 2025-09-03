Pi Network’s first DeFi game goes live

Pi Network has hit a new milestone with the launch of its first decentralized finance (DeFi) game, PiOnline, on the Pi Browser. This release marks a significant push by Pi to blend gaming with financial technology.

PiOnline reflects Pi’s growing emphasis on interactive applications, aiming to give its digital currency real-world utility in everyday transactions. The game starts with Genesis Farm, where players can cultivate land, grow crops, and harvest returns on their floating farm. Unlike traditional games, PiOnline is fully DeFi-native, integrating financial features directly into the gameplay.

It introduces a dual-token system. PIOL is the governance token. SEED is the in-game currency. This system enables players to stake tokens and receive rewards, up to 12.8% per year.

PiOnline also operates under a DAO governance system, which cracks it open to community influence on the rules. The developers say this guarantees long-term sustainability and fairness. Early adopters benefit the most. They are given free land and seeds to jump-start their farms. The developers say they aim to model an economy as close to real-world finance as possible.

A battle royale mode is set to follow by late September. This assures a good competitive spin, which may attract more players to gaming.

Pi Network expands into gaming

This isn’t Pi Network’s first foray into gaming. In May, it launched a puzzle game, FruityPi, that integrated with Pi Wallet, Pi Ads, and other crypto features. FruityPi demonstrated how gaming can underpin the Pi ecosystem.

The Pi Core team says time and time again that gaming will be a huge avenue of engagement. In previous updates, Pi Network Ventures has emphasized that interactive mechanics, rewards, and social play can retain millions of users, as in other games. In previous updates, Pi Network Ventures has emphasized that interactive mechanics, rewards, and social play can retain millions of users in other games.

Developers are also getting encouragement to code on Pi. They can also apply for funding, test apps with Pi’s community, and, ultimately, reach its huge global audience.

Despite the expansion of Pi’s ecosystem, its coin has not followed suit. Its price has been trading around $0.34 for the past few weeks, which is near its all-time low. There has been a minor 1.5% gain over the past week, but the markets have little momentum.

The Pi team continues to explore bigger things. Pi Network was recently announced as the Gold Sponsor of Token2049 Singapore – one of the premier Web3 events worldwide in October. The conference is expected to attract more than 25,000 people.

The network also got listed on Onramp Money, which made it possible to buy Pi using local methods (GCash, Maya, Alipay), and now, users in more than 60 countries can purchase it. There was also a significant announcement at Pi of a mining rate reduction for Pi in September. The rate was cut by 1.23%. Now, mining one Pi without bonuses requires more than 15 days. The change can add to the scarcity, which might eventually support prices.

PiOnline is important because it mixes gaming, finance, and community governance. The game combines play-to-earn mechanics with decentralized finance to offer users new ways to play with Pi.

If successful, PiOnline could encourage other developers to create games and apps. It could also motivate users to regard Pi as more than just a coin to mine; it is a tool they can utilize and enjoy daily. This could be the biggest push for Pi Network yet to demonstrate real-world value for its ecosystem.

