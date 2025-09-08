Pi Networks News Suggest Investors Turning To Cryptos Like Layer Brett For Major Gains In 2025

Crypto News

The latest Pi Networks news is creating a clear divergence in the market. While the project boasts a massive user base, its token is struggling near all-time lows, and upcoming developments are causing concern for investors focused on near-term gains.

This is causing a strategic shift, with many turning their attention to new presale opportunities like Layer Brett ($LBRETT), which appears to have a more robust formula for success in 2025.

Layer Brett offers a blueprint for a successful launch

To understand why investors are turning to Layer Brett, you just need to look at its design, which feels like a direct answer to Pi Network’s struggles. Where Pi’s price is languishing after its launch, Layer Brett offers a ground-floor entry point through its crypto presale, maximizing upside potential.

While Pi’s trading volume has dropped over 36%, Layer Brett’s presale has already raised over $2.9 million, showing strong, growing demand.

And while Pi announces future utility upgrades, Layer Brett launched with a fully functional Ethereum Layer 2 foundation, providing speed and low gas fees from day one.

Finally, while Pi faces upcoming token unlocks that could create massive sell pressure, Layer Brett’s model includes a powerful staking crypto feature with high APYs. This is a live dApp that incentivizes locking up tokens, which is designed to reduce launch-day volatility.

The ecosystem is further supported by a roadmap that includes gamified rewards and NFT integrations, and a massive $1 million community giveaway is in place to bootstrap a loyal user base. Participation is designed to be frictionless, allowing users to buy in with ETH, USDT, or BNB with no KYC requirements. This community-first approach is backed by transparent tokenomics, including team tokens that are locked for two years, ensuring long-term alignment with its investors.

Pi Networks news highlights a project under pressure

The Pi Networks news paints a picture of a project facing significant headwinds. The token is currently trading just 5% above its all-time low of $0.33, having plunged over 88% since its peak in February. This weak performance is compounded by a concerning token unlock schedule for September, with over 22 million PI coins set to be released, which could create even more sell pressure on an already fragile price.

The team has announced a major protocol upgrade to Version 23 to build trust, and the number of verified users has grown to nearly 15 million. However, for many investors, these future promises and a history of a “controversial” KYC procedure are not enough to outweigh the immediate risks and the fundamental lack of real-world application.

Why a strong start matters more than a big community

The latest Pi Networks news shows that a large community alone is not enough to guarantee success; a project’s launch strategy and tokenomics are critical. Layer Brett has learned these lessons, and its “utility-first” presale model is designed to build momentum, reward early believers, and reduce launch-day volatility. It represents a more strategic approach to launching a successful token in 2025.

For investors seeking the major gains the market has to offer, the choice is between a struggling project hoping for a turnaround and a new project that was engineered for success from the very beginning, making it the best crypto to buy now.

The Layer Brett presale is your chance to get in on the ground floor of a project with a clear blueprint for success.

Website: https://layerbrett.com

Telegram: https://t.me/layerbrett

X: (1) Layer Brett (@LayerBrett) / X

