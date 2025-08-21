Pi Squared — active in the testnet, aiming for the airdrop

1. Guide to completing the activities 2. Conclusion In this article:

Pi Squared is an L1 blockchain that uses a ZK protocol for universal verification and interoperability of blockchains and applications.

The project has raised $12.5 million in funding from Polychain Capital, Robot Ventures, Samsung Next, and others.

In this guide, we’ll go over the activities worth doing in the testnet with a focus on a potential airdrop.

Go to the website, import the key, and claim test tokens: Create a wallet. Data: Pi Squared Send test tokens to other addresses and track transactions in the Explorer: Make transactions. Data: Explorer Sign up on the platform using your email: Register on the website. Data: Pi Squared In the Quests section, complete social tasks and go through the quests. Quiz answers: 1. NO; 2. Above 100,000; 3. None, because the fastest validators don't need to talk to each other: Quests section. Data: Pi Squared Join the project's Discord, stay active, and wait for the roles to appear.