Pierre Rochard To Headline Bitcoin For Financial Services Summit In Denver

The Bitcoin for Financial Services Summit, set for October 16–18, 2025, at The Space in Denver’s RiNo district, will see financial professionals convene to explore Bitcoin’s integration into mainstream finance. With a capped attendance of 150, the event targets accountants, wealth advisors, attorneys, insurance agents, asset managers, and fintech leaders seeking practical strategies for Bitcoin adoption.

Headlined by Pierre Rochard, CEO of The Bitcoin Bond Company, and Andrew Hohns, CEO of Newmarket Capital, the summit will deliver actionable insights over three days. Sessions will cover Bitcoin acquisition for families and businesses, financial services, custody solutions, cost basis tracking, tax reporting, corporate treasury management, inheritance planning, and Bitcoin-backed lending.

The event kicks off with a classic golf tournament on October 16 at 10:00 AM MST, fostering peer-to-peer networking. Formal sessions begin October 17 at 10:00 AM, following a breakfast mixer at 8:00 AM, and conclude on October 18 at 4:00 PM. Attendees will also enjoy sponsor showcases, live product launches, and an evening bourbon tasting to build partnerships.

Held at The Space (3700 N Franklin St.), the venue is accessible via train from Denver International Airport, with hotels, restaurants, and bars within walking distance. General admission is $285, with a golf-inclusive package at $440. Registration, open at denver.space, includes all sessions, meals, and an after-party.

The summit’s objectives are clear: equip professionals with Bitcoin knowledge, spark partnerships, and connect attendees with referral partners and products. Sessions will address real-world applications, from estate planning to insurance coverage, while live product announcements offer a first look at emerging financial tools. Organizers are applying for CPE and CE credits, with details forthcoming in September.

With Bitcoin gaining traction in financial services, the event aims to bridge traditional finance and cryptocurrency. Professionals can reserve spots now to join industry pioneers in shaping Bitcoin-powered finance.