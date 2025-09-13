Pink Floyd Set To Honor One Of The Band’s Biggest Albums With A Special Re-Release

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/13 04:19
Honorswap
HONOR$0.958+2.67%
SIX
SIX$0.02163+0.65%
Seed.Photo
PHOTO$1.1516-8.61%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016745+4.83%
ROCK
ROCK$0.02384-0.95%

Pink Floyd celebrates 50 years of Wish You Were Here with a new anniversary edition, arriving December 12 with demos, live recordings, and updated mixes. LOS ANGELES – AUGUST 1968: Psychedelic rock group Pink Floyd pose for a portrait shrouded in pink in August of 1968 in Los Angeles. (L-R) Nick Mason, Dave Gilmour, Rick Wright (center front), Roger Waters. (Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)

getty

Pink Floyd has announced Wish You Were Here 50, a commemorative edition of one of its most celebrated albums. The fiftieth anniversary version of Wish You Were Here is set to be released on December 12, and it is already available for preorder. The news was shared on the same day that the original album was released half a century ago.

Pink Floyd’s Demos and Alternate Versions

The anniversary set includes a treasure trove of unreleased material for diehard fans. Among the highlights are six previously-unheard alternate versions or demos. To preview the project, the band released “The Machine Song (Demo #2, Revisited),” an early version of “Welcome to the Machine.” The demo, which was originally titled simply “The Machine Song,” is shorter than the track that eventually appeared on the album. The cut has been shared wide, and comes with a lyric video.

The First Roger Waters Song

“The Machine Song (Roger’s demo),” which is reportedly the very first home recording Roger Waters brought to the group, will also reportedly be a part of the project. The box set features a previously unheard instrumental mix of the title track, one that emphasizes David Gilmour’s pedal steel guitar playing.

For the first time, fans will hear “Shine On You Crazy Diamond (Pts. 1-9)” as one continuous cut. The newly-assembled sole track unites the two halves of the original.

Many Variations Available

Wish You Were Here 50 will be issued in multiple formats, including vinyl, CD, Blu-ray, digital, and a deluxe box set, and each option comes with a different mix of bonus material. The Blu-ray edition includes three concert films from Pink Floyd’s 1975 tour, along with a short film. Some physical editions will be pressed on clear vinyl, while the deluxe box set expands further with collectibles like a live album from 1974, a replica Japanese single, and unique packaging elements that are sure to appeal to the most ardent lovers of the group.

New Pink Floyd Live Recordings

James Guthrie created a new Dolby Atmos mix of the original album for the anniversary edition release. The digital offering adds 25 bonus tracks, split between nine studio rarities and 16 live recordings, which were taped at the Los Angeles Sports Arena on April 26, 1975.

The Original of Wish You Were Here

Originally released 50 years ago, Wish You Were Here became the band’s first album to top both the United Kingdom’s albums chart and the Billboard 200, and it came after the massively successful The Dark Side of the Moon. Throughout the decades, the title has sold more than 20 million copies around the world and remains widely recognized as one of the greatest classic rock albums ever recorded.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/hughmcintyre/2025/09/12/pink-floyd-set-to-honor-one-of-the-bands-biggest-albums-with-a-special-re-release/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

LGHL receives $600 million in financing from ATW Partners to launch HYPE Treasury

LGHL receives $600 million in financing from ATW Partners to launch HYPE Treasury

PANews June 19 news, according to PRNewswire, Lion Group Holding (NASDAQ: LGHL) announced that it has received $600 million in financing from ATW Partners, which will be used to launch
Hyperliquid
HYPE$55.16-2.52%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0908-7.15%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 10:31
Share
U.S. collected $30 billion in tariffs in August and $165 billion so far this year

U.S. collected $30 billion in tariffs in August and $165 billion so far this year

Revenue from President Donald Trump’s tariffs jumped in August. However, a recent court setback for the White House has raised the prospect that some of the money may have to be paid back. Treasury Department figures show the U.S. collected $30 billion in tariff revenue in August, bringing the year-to-date total to $165 billion. By […]
Union
U$0.00949--%
Whiterock
WHITE$0.0004208-1.40%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.98+1.75%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/13 05:30
Share
XRP Price Prediction: XRP Targets $3.30–$3.70 as U.S. Spot ETF Goes Live

XRP Price Prediction: XRP Targets $3.30–$3.70 as U.S. Spot ETF Goes Live

XRP price prediction has tracked the first U.S. spot XRP ETF launch, with custody-based exposure, and Gumi’s approved $17M plan. Charts have tested $3.00; sustained moves above $3.05–$3.10 have pointed to $3.30–$3.70, while setbacks have risked $2.70–$2.80 retests amid pending ETF reviews.
Union
U$0.00949--%
XRP
XRP$3.1161+2.97%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.01826-4.74%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/13 04:02
Share

Trending News

More

LGHL receives $600 million in financing from ATW Partners to launch HYPE Treasury

U.S. collected $30 billion in tariffs in August and $165 billion so far this year

XRP Price Prediction: XRP Targets $3.30–$3.70 as U.S. Spot ETF Goes Live

Streamer Gets Slapped by Gym Influencer Bradley Martyn, Pumping Solana Token

OpenAI Oracle Deal: Unpacking the Colossal $300 Billion Agreement and its Profound Impact