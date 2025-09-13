Pink Floyd Set To Honor One Of The Band’s Biggest Albums With A Special Re-Release

Pink Floyd celebrates 50 years of Wish You Were Here with a new anniversary edition, arriving December 12 with demos, live recordings, and updated mixes. LOS ANGELES – AUGUST 1968: Psychedelic rock group Pink Floyd pose for a portrait shrouded in pink in August of 1968 in Los Angeles. (L-R) Nick Mason, Dave Gilmour, Rick Wright (center front), Roger Waters. (Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images) getty

Pink Floyd has announced Wish You Were Here 50, a commemorative edition of one of its most celebrated albums. The fiftieth anniversary version of Wish You Were Here is set to be released on December 12, and it is already available for preorder. The news was shared on the same day that the original album was released half a century ago.

Pink Floyd’s Demos and Alternate Versions

The anniversary set includes a treasure trove of unreleased material for diehard fans. Among the highlights are six previously-unheard alternate versions or demos. To preview the project, the band released “The Machine Song (Demo #2, Revisited),” an early version of “Welcome to the Machine.” The demo, which was originally titled simply “The Machine Song,” is shorter than the track that eventually appeared on the album. The cut has been shared wide, and comes with a lyric video.

The First Roger Waters Song

“The Machine Song (Roger’s demo),” which is reportedly the very first home recording Roger Waters brought to the group, will also reportedly be a part of the project. The box set features a previously unheard instrumental mix of the title track, one that emphasizes David Gilmour’s pedal steel guitar playing.

For the first time, fans will hear “Shine On You Crazy Diamond (Pts. 1-9)” as one continuous cut. The newly-assembled sole track unites the two halves of the original.

Many Variations Available

Wish You Were Here 50 will be issued in multiple formats, including vinyl, CD, Blu-ray, digital, and a deluxe box set, and each option comes with a different mix of bonus material. The Blu-ray edition includes three concert films from Pink Floyd’s 1975 tour, along with a short film. Some physical editions will be pressed on clear vinyl, while the deluxe box set expands further with collectibles like a live album from 1974, a replica Japanese single, and unique packaging elements that are sure to appeal to the most ardent lovers of the group.

New Pink Floyd Live Recordings

James Guthrie created a new Dolby Atmos mix of the original album for the anniversary edition release. The digital offering adds 25 bonus tracks, split between nine studio rarities and 16 live recordings, which were taped at the Los Angeles Sports Arena on April 26, 1975.

The Original of Wish You Were Here

Originally released 50 years ago, Wish You Were Here became the band’s first album to top both the United Kingdom’s albums chart and the Billboard 200, and it came after the massively successful The Dark Side of the Moon. Throughout the decades, the title has sold more than 20 million copies around the world and remains widely recognized as one of the greatest classic rock albums ever recorded.