Pink Floyd’s Masterful Album Returns To The Charts Ahead Of Its Major Birthday

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/10 03:16
Sidekick
K$0.1628+0.92%
Union
U$0.00923-10.12%
Seed.Photo
PHOTO$1.303-6.92%
CryptoCurrency Moons
MOON$0.09576-0.41%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10158+1.21%
Major
MAJOR$0.16195+2.79%

Pink Floyd’s Wish You Were Here reenters two U.K. charts ahead of its fiftieth anniversary, while The Dark Side of the Moon continues climbing on multiple rankings. LONDON – JULY 02: (L to R) David Gilmour, Roger Waters, Nick Mason and Rick Wright from the band Pink Floyd on stage at “Live 8 London” in Hyde Park on July 2, 2005 in London, England. The free concert is one of ten simultaneous international gigs including Philadelphia, Berlin, Rome, Paris, Barrie, Tokyo, Cornwall, Moscow and Johannesburg. The concerts precede the G8 summit (July 6-8) to raising awareness for MAKEpovertyHISTORY. (Photo by MJ Kim/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Pink Floyd can be counted on to appear on the music charts in the United Kingdom at all times. It’s rare for the group to live on only one or two tallies, or for just a single project to find space. The band’s behemoth The Dark Side of the Moon climbs on multiple rankings this period, and another beloved set returns to several rosters at the same time, giving the group a pair of bestsellers in one of the toughest music markets in the world.

Wish You Were Here Returns to Two Charts

Pink Floyd’s Wish You Were Here rebounds onto two charts in the U.K. The project reappears at No. 37 on the Official Rock & Metal Albums ranking, becoming a top 40 bestseller in those styles once more. It also blasts back onto the Official Album Downloads list, coming in at No. 95, just above the lowest spaces possible.

Pink Floyd’s Long History on the Rock & Metal Chart

Between those two rosters, Wish You Were Here has performed best on the Official Rock & Metal Albums chart. The title has now spent 559 weeks on the tally and once peaked at No. 3. The same set has never cracked the top 40 on the list of most-downloaded full-lengths and EPs in the U.K., where it has only managed to hold on for 37 frames throughout its history.

A Nearly 50-Year-Old Classic

In just a few days, Wish You Were Here will turn 50. Pink Floyd released the album in September 1975 as the band’s ninth effort, and it went on to become both a critical and commercial success. During its initial run, it reached No. 1 on both sides of the Atlantic.

The Dark Side of the Moon Flies High

As Wish You Were Here returns, The Dark Side of the Moon outperforms the comeback. The legendary blockbuster lifts to No. 14 on the Official Rock & Metal Albums chart, nearly reenters the top 40 on the Official Album Downloads list by surging from No. 66 to No. 43, and can also be found on the general sales tally, where it improves two spaces to No. 94.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/hughmcintyre/2025/09/09/pink-floyds-masterful-album-returns-to-the-charts-ahead-of-its-major-birthday/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.8)

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.8)

bnb chain zoo market
Binance Coin
BNB$877.87-0.04%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1552+9.83%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002552-1.80%
Share
PANews2025/05/08 10:12
Share
FindMining launches fully automated cloud mining platform

FindMining launches fully automated cloud mining platform

XRP’s rally on Fed rate-cut expectations coincides with FindMining’s launch of a fully automated cloud mining platform. #sponsored
XRP
XRP$2.9601-0.08%
Cloud
CLOUD$0.08838+2.39%
Share
Crypto.news2025/09/10 00:00
Share
Galaxy founder: Stablecoin bill will attract more traditional financial institutions to enter the crypto market

Galaxy founder: Stablecoin bill will attract more traditional financial institutions to enter the crypto market

PANews June 19 news, billionaire, Galaxy founder and CEO Michael Novogratz said in an interview with Bloomberg TV on Wednesday that the passage of the landmark stablecoin legislation will attract
Moonveil
MORE$0.10142+0.99%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0814-11.13%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 18:19
Share

Trending News

More

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.8)

FindMining launches fully automated cloud mining platform

Galaxy founder: Stablecoin bill will attract more traditional financial institutions to enter the crypto market

Streamline Your Crypto Journey with CryptoAppsy’s Real-Time Solutions

Trump’s crypto footprint shapes Democrats’ blueprint for new rules