Plan to exercise caution in further reductions

Dallas Federal Reserve (Fed) President Lorie Logan said late Tuesday that he "plans to exercise caution in further reductions." Additional quotes Anchored inflation expectations cannot be taken for granted. Excluding tariff impacts inflation may rise to 2.4%, driven by non-housing services. May require more labor market slack to hit 2% inflation target. Financial conditions are a tailwind now, evidence policy is only modestly restrictive. Resilient consumption and business investment, also signs policy only modestly restrictive. Market reaction The US Dollar Index fails to find any inspiration from these hawkish remarks, trading flat on the day at 97.80, as of writing. US Dollar Price Today The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies today. US Dollar was the weakest against the Euro. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD -0.05% 0.00% 0.04% 0.03% 0.16% 0.02% -0.02% EUR 0.05% 0.07% 0.07% 0.07% 0.23% 0.10% 0.02% GBP -0.00% -0.07% 0.04% 0.00% 0.17% 0.04% -0.03% JPY -0.04% -0.07% -0.04% 0.00% 0.10% 0.22% 0.03% CAD -0.03% -0.07% -0.01% -0.00% 0.13% 0.02% -0.05% AUD -0.16% -0.23% -0.17% -0.10% -0.13% -0.13% -0.20% NZD -0.02% -0.10% -0.04% -0.22% -0.02% 0.13% -0.07% CHF 0.02% -0.02% 0.03% -0.03% 0.05% 0.20% 0.07% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the US Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent USD (base)/JPY (quote).