Plan to exercise caution in further reductions

Dallas Federal Reserve (Fed) President Lorie Logan said late Tuesday that he “plans to exercise caution in further reductions.”
The US Dollar Index fails to find any inspiration from these hawkish remarks, trading flat on the day at 97.80, as of writing.
US Dollar Price Today
The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies today. US Dollar was the weakest against the Euro.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|JPY
|CAD
|AUD
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|-0.05%
|0.00%
|0.04%
|0.03%
|0.16%
|0.02%
|-0.02%
|EUR
|0.05%
|0.07%
|0.07%
|0.07%
|0.23%
|0.10%
|0.02%
|GBP
|-0.00%
|-0.07%
|0.04%
|0.00%
|0.17%
|0.04%
|-0.03%
|JPY
|-0.04%
|-0.07%
|-0.04%
|0.00%
|0.10%
|0.22%
|0.03%
|CAD
|-0.03%
|-0.07%
|-0.01%
|-0.00%
|0.13%
|0.02%
|-0.05%
|AUD
|-0.16%
|-0.23%
|-0.17%
|-0.10%
|-0.13%
|-0.13%
|-0.20%
|NZD
|-0.02%
|-0.10%
|-0.04%
|-0.22%
|-0.02%
|0.13%
|-0.07%
|CHF
|0.02%
|-0.02%
|0.03%
|-0.03%
|0.05%
|0.20%
|0.07%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the US Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent USD (base)/JPY (quote).
