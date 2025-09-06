PlanC Challenges Bitcoin Peak Predictions Amid ETF Inflows

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/06 13:20
Key Points:
  • Crypto analyst PlanC questions Bitcoin’s peak predictions in Q4 2025.
  • Increasing ETF inflows shift market focus from halving cycles.
  • Strong expert opinions challenge traditional market cycle theories.

On September 6, 2025, PlanC cautioned Bitcoin investors on X, highlighting the statistical inadequacy of relying on halving cycles to anticipate a fourth-quarter peak.

PlanC’s analysis challenges prevailing market narratives, emphasizing institutional and ETF-driven liquidity changes over traditional cyclical patterns, prompting traders to re-evaluate reliance on historical data models.

Bitcoin’s ETF Influence Redefines Peak Predictions

PlanC conveyed that predicting Bitcoin’s peak using past cycles reflects a misunderstanding of statistical principles. Analysts and traders have taken note, questioning past assumptions. Peter Brandt, another prominent trader, projects a wider potential range for Bitcoin, emphasizing the fallibility of existing models.

With ETFs impacting market liquidity, previous cycle models face scrutiny. This shift signifies a move away from halving-based predictions. The ETF narrative is gaining traction as a new market driver in cryptocurrency.

Regulatory and Market Dynamics: A Shift from Historical Cycles

Did you know? Bitcoin’s current increase in ETF-driven liquidity starkly contrasts its past reliance on halving cycles for price peaks, reflecting a significant market evolution.

According to CoinMarketCap, Bitcoin (BTC) currently trades at $110,848.92, with a market cap of $2.21 trillion and a dominance of 57.90%. Over the last 90 days, the price rose by 4.93%, but recent daily trading volume fell 9.42% to $57.51 billion.

Bitcoin(BTC), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 05:09 UTC on September 6, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap

The Coincu research team emphasizes that future market dynamics could hinge on regulatory adaptability and ETF scalability. As market structures evolve, bold shifts from traditional cycles to ETF-centric movement demonstrate a recalibration, incorporating historical insights and modern financial impacts.

Source: https://coincu.com/analysis/planc-bitcoin-etf-market-shift/

SEC Forms International Task Force to Crack Down on Pump-and-Dump Schemes

Best Crypto to Buy Now as Ethereum Holds $4,400 and Staking Demand Climbs Rapidly

Highlights of Stanford HAI's 2025 Artificial Intelligence Index Report

