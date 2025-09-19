The post Plans For 2026 Ballgames Abroad Collapse In Conflict With Soccer appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. London Stadium, a converted soccer complex, hosted three separate MLB series but won’t be utilized in 2026. (Photo by Daniel Shirey/MLB Photos via Getty Images) MLB Photos via Getty Images A nursery rhyme starts with the ominous words that “London Bridge is falling down, falling down, falling down.” Now the London Series has done the same thing in real life. The two-game series scheduled between the Toronto Blue Jays and New York Yankees next June 13-14 has been scrubbed because of a scheduling conflict with a soccer game. Since Toronto had been listed as the home team, those games will revert to the Rogers Centre in Ontario. Traditional Rivals Launched in 2019, when the Yankees and Boston Red Sox met for two games in the converted soccer stadium, the London Series had been an almost-annual affair except for the virus-shortened season of 2020. When the series resumed, two other traditional rivals – the Chicago Cubs faced the St. Louis Cardinals – met in 2023, followed by another pair of regional rivals in the New York Mets and Philadelphia Phillies. The London Series has been an integral part of Major League Baseball’s plan to promote its players and products to an international audience – or at least beyond North America. This guide to baseball was published for Australians in 1889 when American pros first brought the game to the island. (Photo by Transcendental Graphics/Getty Images) Getty Images In addition to the United Kingdom, regular-season games have been played in such overseas venues as Australia, Korea, Mexico, and Puerto Rico, which is officially a U.S. territory but fields its own teams in the Olympics and World Baseball Classic. Other Countries Major-league games have also been played in Hawaii, once the home of a Triple-A team; Dubuque, Iowa, home of the Field of… The post Plans For 2026 Ballgames Abroad Collapse In Conflict With Soccer appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. London Stadium, a converted soccer complex, hosted three separate MLB series but won’t be utilized in 2026. (Photo by Daniel Shirey/MLB Photos via Getty Images) MLB Photos via Getty Images A nursery rhyme starts with the ominous words that “London Bridge is falling down, falling down, falling down.” Now the London Series has done the same thing in real life. The two-game series scheduled between the Toronto Blue Jays and New York Yankees next June 13-14 has been scrubbed because of a scheduling conflict with a soccer game. Since Toronto had been listed as the home team, those games will revert to the Rogers Centre in Ontario. Traditional Rivals Launched in 2019, when the Yankees and Boston Red Sox met for two games in the converted soccer stadium, the London Series had been an almost-annual affair except for the virus-shortened season of 2020. When the series resumed, two other traditional rivals – the Chicago Cubs faced the St. Louis Cardinals – met in 2023, followed by another pair of regional rivals in the New York Mets and Philadelphia Phillies. The London Series has been an integral part of Major League Baseball’s plan to promote its players and products to an international audience – or at least beyond North America. This guide to baseball was published for Australians in 1889 when American pros first brought the game to the island. (Photo by Transcendental Graphics/Getty Images) Getty Images In addition to the United Kingdom, regular-season games have been played in such overseas venues as Australia, Korea, Mexico, and Puerto Rico, which is officially a U.S. territory but fields its own teams in the Olympics and World Baseball Classic. Other Countries Major-league games have also been played in Hawaii, once the home of a Triple-A team; Dubuque, Iowa, home of the Field of…

Plans For 2026 Ballgames Abroad Collapse In Conflict With Soccer

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/19 06:26
Threshold
T$0.01667-3.91%
Union
U$0.014252+3.56%
RealLink
REAL$0.06307-3.13%
Seed.Photo
PHOTO$1.1026-0.55%
Hyperbridge
BRIDGE$0.07485+1.71%

London Stadium, a converted soccer complex, hosted three separate MLB series but won’t be utilized in 2026. (Photo by Daniel Shirey/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

MLB Photos via Getty Images

A nursery rhyme starts with the ominous words that “London Bridge is falling down, falling down, falling down.”

Now the London Series has done the same thing in real life.

The two-game series scheduled between the Toronto Blue Jays and New York Yankees next June 13-14 has been scrubbed because of a scheduling conflict with a soccer game.

Since Toronto had been listed as the home team, those games will revert to the Rogers Centre in Ontario.

Traditional Rivals

Launched in 2019, when the Yankees and Boston Red Sox met for two games in the converted soccer stadium, the London Series had been an almost-annual affair except for the virus-shortened season of 2020.

When the series resumed, two other traditional rivals – the Chicago Cubs faced the St. Louis Cardinals – met in 2023, followed by another pair of regional rivals in the New York Mets and Philadelphia Phillies.

The London Series has been an integral part of Major League Baseball’s plan to promote its players and products to an international audience – or at least beyond North America.

This guide to baseball was published for Australians in 1889 when American pros first brought the game to the island. (Photo by Transcendental Graphics/Getty Images)

Getty Images

In addition to the United Kingdom, regular-season games have been played in such overseas venues as Australia, Korea, Mexico, and Puerto Rico, which is officially a U.S. territory but fields its own teams in the Olympics and World Baseball Classic.

Other Countries

Major-league games have also been played in Hawaii, once the home of a Triple-A team; Dubuque, Iowa, home of the Field of Dreams movie set; and Williamsport, PA, headquarters of Little League Baseball.

Several spring training games have gone international, with host countries including Cuba, Panama, and the Dominican Republic.

The 2026 London series was scrapped because London Stadium houses the West Ham United F.C., a Premier League soccer team whose schedule extends through the end of May.

Its last game at the complex is scheduled for May 24, a date that did not allow enough time for adequate conversion of the field for major-league baseball.

In addition, FOX television network – which would have carried the London Series – had a previous commitment to carry the World Cup of soccer in late May.

The only international games scheduled for this year have already been played: the season-opening contests between the Chicago Cubs and Los Angeles Dodgers in Tokyo last March.

Although the Basic Agreement between owners and players grants permission to schedule games in San Juan, Paris, and Mexico City, financial considerations precluded those venues from appearing on the 2025 schedule. A previous plan to play games in Paris was also rejected when neither sponsorship nor a suitable field could be found.

At the moment, only one international venue is under consideration for next season: an April series in Mexico between the Padres and Diamondbacks.

The history of overseas games began in 1996 when the Mets and Padres played a three-game series in Monterrey, Mexico.

Exposing new audiences to the game is designed to stoke awareness of baseball, its players, and its products – this creating previously untapped revenue streams.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/danschlossberg/2025/09/18/plans-for-2026-ballgames-abroad-collapse-in-conflict-with-soccer/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Crypto Market Cap Edges Up 2% as Bitcoin Approaches $118K After Fed Rate Trim

Crypto Market Cap Edges Up 2% as Bitcoin Approaches $118K After Fed Rate Trim

The global crypto market cap rose 2% to $4.2 trillion on Thursday, lifted by Bitcoin’s steady climb toward $118,000 after the Fed delivered its first interest rate cut of the year. Gains were measured, however, as investors weighed the central bank’s cautious tone on future policy moves. Bitcoin last traded 1% higher at $117,426. Ether rose 2.8% to $4,609. XRP also gained, rising 2.9% to $3.10. Fed Chair Jerome Powell described Wednesday’s quarter-point reduction as a risk-management step, stressing that policymakers were in no hurry to speed up the easing cycle. His comments dampened expectations of more aggressive cuts, limiting enthusiasm across risk assets. Traders Anticipated Fed Rate Trim, Leaving Little Room for Surprise Rally The Federal Open Market Committee voted 11-to-1 to lower the benchmark lending rate to a range of 4.00% to 4.25%. The sole dissent came from newly appointed governor Stephen Miran, who pushed for a half-point cut. Traders were largely prepared for the move. Futures markets tracked by the CME FedWatch tool had assigned a 96% probability to a 25 basis point cut, making the decision widely anticipated. That advance positioning meant much of the potential boost was already priced in, creating what analysts described as a “buy the rumour, sell the news” environment. Fed Rate Decision Creates Conditions for Crypto, But Traders Still Hold Back Andrew Forson, president of DeFi Technologies, said lower borrowing costs would eventually steer more money toward digital assets. “A lower cost of capital indicates more capital flows into the digital assets space because the risk hurdle rate for money is lower,” he noted. He added that staking products and blockchain projects could become attractive alternatives to traditional bonds, offering both yield and appreciation. Despite the cut, crypto markets remained calm. Open interest in Bitcoin futures held steady and no major liquidation cascades followed the Fed’s decision. Analysts pointed to Powell’s language and upcoming economic data as the key factors for traders before building larger positions. Powell’s Caution Tempers Immediate Impact of Fed Rate Move on Crypto Markets History also suggests crypto rallies after rate cuts often take time. When the Fed eased in Dec. 2024, Bitcoin briefly surged 5% cent before consolidating, with sustained gains arriving only weeks later. This time, market watchers are bracing for a similar pattern. Powell’s insistence on caution, combined with uncertainty around inflation and growth, has kept short-term volatility muted even as sentiment for risk assets improves. BitMine’s Tom Lee this week predicted that Bitcoin and Ether could deliver “monster gains” in the next three months if the Fed continues on an easing path. His view echoes broader expectations that liquidity-sensitive assets will outperform once the cycle gathers pace. For now, the crypto sector has digested the Fed’s move with restraint. Traders remain focused on signals from the central bank’s October meeting to determine whether Wednesday’s step marks the beginning of a broader policy shift or just a one-off adjustment
Capverse
CAP$0.15242-3.05%
Share
CryptoNews2025/09/18 13:14
Share
Microsoft introduced several AI agents to provide workers with AI assistance

Microsoft introduced several AI agents to provide workers with AI assistance

Microsoft introduced several AI agents to provide workers with AI assistance during meetings by creating agendas, taking notes, and more.
Moonveil
MORE$0.08462-4.84%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1386-5.77%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/20 03:20
Share
Grayscale GDLC kan multi-crypto ETF worden

Grayscale GDLC kan multi-crypto ETF worden

Connect met Like-minded Crypto Enthusiasts! Connect op Discord! Check onze Discord   De Amerikaanse Securities and Exchange Commission heeft groen licht gegeven voor de omzetting van het Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund naar een exchange traded product op NYSE Arca. Daarmee wordt voor het eerst in de Verenigde Staten een multi crypto product officieel toegelaten tot een gereguleerde beurs. Deze beslissing is een nieuwe fase in de adoptie van crypto door de financiële sector. Van OTC naar gereguleerd beursproduct Tot nu toe werd de GDLC verhandeld als een OTC fonds wat vaak samen ging met beperkte toegang en structurele prijsafwijkingen van de onderliggende waarde. Met de conversie naar een ETP verdwijnt dit nadeel. Beleggers krijgen de mogelijkheid om intraday exposure te verkrijgen tot meerdere cryptocurrencies tegelijk. Volgens de laatste cijfers beheert het fonds meer dan $915 miljoen aan activa. Het product wordt opgebouwd uit vijf grote namen: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Solana en Cardano. Deze samenstelling zorgt voor een bredere spreiding van risico’s. Verspreiden binnen een product Het belangrijkste voordeel van een multi crypto ETF is de mogelijkheid tot directe diversificatie. Waar beleggers bij een Bitcoin ETF enkel afhankelijk zijn van de prijs van BTC, biedt GDLC in een product toegang tot meerdere top altcoins. Daarmee ontstaat een beter evenwicht tussen rendement en risico, vooral voor institutionele beleggers die op zoek zijn naar een gereguleerde manier om hun allocatie te verbreden. SEC zet stap richting duidelijker regelgeving De goedkeuring van de GDLC past binnen de nieuwe generic listing standards van de SEC. Deze standaarden zijn bedoeld om de beoordeling van crypto ETF’s te versnellen en voorspelbaarder te maken. In plaats van elk afzonderlijk dossier langdurig te analyseren, kunnen producten die aan basiscriteria voldoen sneller op de markt komen. Voor de sector is dit een signaal dat de toezichthouder zich beweegt van een handhavings gerichte aanpak naar een meer gestructureerd regelgevende aanpak. Institutionele partijen die eerder huiverig waren, zien hiermee de drempel verlaagd om toe te treden. Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund $GDLC was just approved for trading along with the Generic Listing Standards. The Grayscale team is working expeditiously to bring the *FIRST* multi #crypto asset ETP to market with Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Solana, and Cardano#BTC #ETH $XRP $SOL… — Peter Mintzberg (@PeterMintzberg) September 17, 2025 Impact op markt en instroom De timing van deze beslissing is verrassend. Bitcoin ETF’s hadden recent nog dagelijkse instromen van gemiddeld $290 miljoen, terwijl Ethereum producten juist uitstromen zagen. Een multi crypto product aantrekkelijk worden als alternatief dat beide assets en belangrijke altcoins combineert. Analisten wijzen erop dat als GDLC slechts vijf procent van de huidige instromen naar Bitcoin-ETF’s weet aan te trekken, dit al kan neerkomen op zo’n $15 miljoen per dag. Nieuwe routes voor institutionele allocatie Voor institutionele beleggers die diversificatie zoeken binnen de crypto markt zonder afhankelijk te zijn van ongecontroleerde exchanges, opent GDLC een gereguleerde en transparante route. Met een aankoop krijgen zij toegang tot meerdere leidende blockchains, waarbij de custody en naleving van regelgeving gewaarborgd zijn. De komst van dit product kan bovendien een domino effect veroorzaken. Er liggen momenteel nog tientallen aanvragen voor crypto ETF’s bij de SEC, variërend van stablecoin exposure tot altcoins als Avalanche en Litecoin. Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Meer dan 60 chains beschikbaar voor alle crypto Vroege toegang tot nieuwe projecten Hoge staking belongingen Lage transactiekosten Best wallet review Koop nu via Best Wallet Let op: cryptocurrency is een zeer volatiele en ongereguleerde investering. Doe je eigen onderzoek. Het bericht Grayscale GDLC kan multi-crypto ETF worden is geschreven door Timo Bruinsel en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
Solana
SOL$236.44-4.70%
Bitcoin
BTC$115,309.31-1.77%
Capverse
CAP$0.15242-3.05%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/20 02:31
Share

Trending News

More

Crypto Market Cap Edges Up 2% as Bitcoin Approaches $118K After Fed Rate Trim

Microsoft introduced several AI agents to provide workers with AI assistance

Grayscale GDLC kan multi-crypto ETF worden

Bank of Japan Maintains Rates, USD/JPY Surges

Crypto scammers allegedly tried to bribe X employees for account reinstatement