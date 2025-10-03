ExchangeDEX+
PlasBit Achieves PCI DSS v4.0.1 Compliance and Further Reinforces Data Protection of its Users

By: CryptoPotato
2025/10/03 17:38
[PRESS RELEASE – Warszawa, Poland]

PlasBit, a cryptocurrency platform, which is headquartered in Warsaw, Poland, has managed to successfully upgrade its compliance to adhere to the latest Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS) version 4.0.1. 

PlasBit has successfully upgraded its entire security framework to fully comply with the latest Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS) v4.01.1 (Certification No. 13AC-24PC-5840). This particular certification, which is of Level 1, is the highest international standard when it comes to protecting payment card data, and confirms that PlasBit handles sensitive information with the same level of security that is required by some of the leading financial institutions.

PCI DSS was developed by the major payment networks, which include Visa and Mastercard. It is a global standard, specifically designed to secure cardholder data and to further reduce fraud.

Version 4.0.1 is its most advanced iteration and it reflects the realities of the digital landscap of today. It enhances risk management, improves monitoring, and gives organizations a lot more flexibility on how they meet security requirements, while also demanding continuous oversight rather than one-time compliance.

Becoming one of the companies in the cryptocurrency industry, which has managed to reach this level of compliance, is a massive testament to PlasBit’s standing as a trusted Virtual Asset Service Provider (VASP). Moreover, this certification also reflects the company’s privacy-first vision.

Data protection and financial sovereignty are principles built into its ecosystem, not added as a mere afterthought. Every safeguard that PlasBit employs – from advanced encryption to in-house infrastructure- supports the idea that everyone should be in direct control of their wealth without sacrificing security or privacy.

This particular milestone also underscores the core philosophy of the team of remaining fully independent and self-funded. It operates its own infrastructure, develops its own technology, and manages compliance in-house.

This independence is inspired by cypherpunk principles of resistance to unnecessary centralization, and it keeps the company’s focus on protecting its users, rather than serving outside interests.

Achieving PCI DSS V4.0.1 is, however, not an endpoint. Rather, it’s a part of an ongoing journey. Security can never be treated as static, and PlasBit will continue adapting, improving, and aligning with global standards, all while staying true to its core cypperpunk ethors of privacy, independence, and security.

About PlasBit

Founded in 2020, PlasBit is a regulated, self-funded crypto platform focused on freedom, financial independence, and privacy. Registered in Poland (PlasBit Sp. z o.o.; NIP 5214002884), we hold a Virtual Asset Service Provider (VASP) license (No. RDWW-650) from the Polish Ministry of Finance. Our goal is to free users from traditional banking limits and enable them to fully own and manage their assets.

The post PlasBit Achieves PCI DSS v4.0.1 Compliance and Further Reinforces Data Protection of its Users appeared first on CryptoPotato.

