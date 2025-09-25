Plasma confirms that all users participating in the IC0 pre-deposit plan will receive an XPL airdrop worth approximately $8,390

PANews reported on September 25th that according to Decrypt, Plasma confirmed that all users who participated in the pre-deposit program received $8,390 worth of XPL tokens, even if they ultimately did not actually purchase XPL through the ICO. Plasma stated that within three hours of the mainnet beta launch, half of the ICO participants had already claimed their tokens. Plasma allocated a total of 25 million tokens to all pre-depositors, which will be distributed evenly among all depositors. This means that whether depositing $1 or $10,000, the additional rewards received are the same. Plasma's mainnet beta launch coincided with the launch of its TGE token and its stablecoin-native digital bank, Plasma One, this week. The digital bank's card will use the Plasma blockchain as a payment rail and boast 4% cashback on purchases. Plasma executives stated that this launch is the first step forward, with more planned for the future.PANews reported on September 25th that according to Decrypt, Plasma confirmed that all users who participated in the pre-deposit program received $8,390 worth of XPL tokens, even if they ultimately did not actually purchase XPL through the ICO. Plasma stated that within three hours of the mainnet beta launch, half of the ICO participants had already claimed their tokens. Plasma allocated a total of 25 million tokens to all pre-depositors, which will be distributed evenly among all depositors. This means that whether depositing $1 or $10,000, the additional rewards received are the same. Plasma's mainnet beta launch coincided with the launch of its TGE token and its stablecoin-native digital bank, Plasma One, this week. The digital bank's card will use the Plasma blockchain as a payment rail and boast 4% cashback on purchases. Plasma executives stated that this launch is the first step forward, with more planned for the future.

Plasma confirms that all users participating in the IC0 pre-deposit plan will receive an XPL airdrop worth approximately $8,390

By: PANews
2025/09/25 23:54
Plasma
PANews reported on September 25th that according to Decrypt, Plasma confirmed that all users who participated in the pre-deposit program received $8,390 worth of XPL tokens, even if they ultimately did not actually purchase XPL through the ICO. Plasma stated that within three hours of the mainnet beta launch, half of the ICO participants had already claimed their tokens. Plasma allocated a total of 25 million tokens to all pre-depositors, which will be distributed evenly among all depositors. This means that whether depositing $1 or $10,000, the additional rewards received are the same.

Plasma's mainnet beta launch coincided with the launch of its TGE token and its stablecoin-native digital bank, Plasma One, this week. The digital bank's card will use the Plasma blockchain as a payment rail and boast 4% cashback on purchases. Plasma executives stated that this launch is the first step forward, with more planned for the future.

