Plasma Introduces First Stablecoin-Native Neobank: Plasma One

By: LiveBitcoinNews
2025/09/23 16:00
Plasma One, the first stablecoin-native neobank, offers high yields, cashback, and instant dollar transfers with no fees, boosting global financial inclusion.

Plasma has unveiled Plasma One, described as the first stablecoin-native neobank. The launch marks a major step in merging digital dollar use with mainstream banking features. According to the company, users will be able to earn more than 10% yield of their USDy balance, receive cashback up to 4%, and spend at more than 150 million merchants in 150 countries. Also, the service makes dollar transfers instantly, and there are no fees for this service.

Plasma One Introduces All-in-One Stablecoin App on High-Speed Blockchain

Plasma One was announced by the Plasma Foundation on Monday morning. The company noted that the new platform has one app for saving, spending, and earning stablecoins. Unlike centralized exchange-based services, Plasma One runs on Plasma’s blockchain. The network is a high-throughput system that can process thousands of transactions per second. This scale will be designed to ensure speed and reliability if used worldwide.

The platform is self-registering, only taking minutes to register, and users get a virtual card immediately. They can also order hard cards that they can use in store. Plasma indicates, “card services will be available in more than 150 countries, representing more than 150 million merchants.” The company said stablecoins have already achieved hundreds of millions of users across the world, but users have been facing “disperse tools and disadvantaged localization.”

Plasma One aims to bridge those divides via local teams, peer-to-peer cash systems, and borderless card systems. The goal is to increase the access of stablecoins to those who are not part of the banking system. “The dollar is the product and most of the world is desperate to get their hands on it,” said CEO Paul Faecks. He also mentioned that Plasma One is meant to bring stablecoins directly into the hands of everyone who is facing barriers to financial inclusion.

Plasma One Neobank Could Boost Stablecoin

The neobank is a consumer application that combines consumer applications with underlying infrastructure. Its cashback and yield products are designed to appeal to both savers and spenders. In addition, Plasma will serve as its first customer in order to test and refine and hone the payments stack. The service launch precedes Plasma’s mainnet beta on September 25. This timeline indicates that Plasma is aiming to prove its own system before it is adopted more broadly.

Market watchers see Plasma One as a part of a greater trend in digital finance. Not only do they function as speculative assets, but stablecoins have also become increasingly common as a tool for remittances, savings, and everyday transactions. It has been reported that the use of exchanges and poor user interfaces have hampered growth. By building a single neobank platform, Plasma is setting itself up to close that gap.

Analysts point out that the project has the potential to change the way stablecoins operate in real-world life. However, there are still questions related to regulation, scalability, and long-term yields. Some analysts think neobank models based on stablecoins may be able to improve trust and accessibility. Others caution that competition and the costs of compliance can burden weaker firms that will move toward the liquidation process if adoption is slow.

