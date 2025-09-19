TLDR Plasma’s mainnet beta launches with $2 billion in stablecoin liquidity. Plasma introduces the XPL token for network security and community ownership. Zero-fee USDT transfers will be available at launch on Plasma’s dashboard. Plasma partners with over 100 DeFi protocols to enhance blockchain utility. Plasma, a new blockchain designed specifically for stablecoins, is set to [...] The post Plasma Mainnet Beta Launch to Feature $2B in Stablecoin Liquidity appeared first on CoinCentral.TLDR Plasma’s mainnet beta launches with $2 billion in stablecoin liquidity. Plasma introduces the XPL token for network security and community ownership. Zero-fee USDT transfers will be available at launch on Plasma’s dashboard. Plasma partners with over 100 DeFi protocols to enhance blockchain utility. Plasma, a new blockchain designed specifically for stablecoins, is set to [...] The post Plasma Mainnet Beta Launch to Feature $2B in Stablecoin Liquidity appeared first on CoinCentral.

Plasma Mainnet Beta Launch to Feature $2B in Stablecoin Liquidity

By: Coincentral
2025/09/19 19:40
DeFi
DEFI$0.001889-6.62%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01347-3.71%
ZeroLend
ZERO$0.0000364-1.08%

TLDR

  • Plasma’s mainnet beta launches with $2 billion in stablecoin liquidity.
  • Plasma introduces the XPL token for network security and community ownership.
  • Zero-fee USDT transfers will be available at launch on Plasma’s dashboard.
  • Plasma partners with over 100 DeFi protocols to enhance blockchain utility.

Plasma, a new blockchain designed specifically for stablecoins, is set to launch its mainnet beta on September 25, 2025. This groundbreaking event will include the release of Plasma’s native token, XPL, and an impressive $2 billion in stablecoin liquidity from over 100 partners. The move positions Plasma as a specialized blockchain network focused on stablecoin transfers, setting it apart from more general-purpose blockchain projects.

The mainnet beta launch will also feature the PlasmaBFT consensus mechanism, developed specifically to support fast, fee-free stablecoin transactions. With these advancements, Plasma aims to provide a reliable and scalable solution for decentralized finance (DeFi) and stablecoin transfer markets, a rapidly growing segment in the crypto space.

Plasma’s Strategic Positioning in the Stablecoin Market

Plasma’s launch comes as a direct challenge to established players like Ethereum and Solana, which currently dominate the stablecoin market. However, Plasma is positioning itself as a network optimized for stablecoin transactions.

The platform’s architecture and its focus on high-throughput stablecoin transfers make it uniquely suited for this task. Plasma’s goal is to become the go-to infrastructure for stablecoin transfers, an area that has seen increasing demand with the rise of DeFi.

From day one, Plasma will support zero-fee USDT (Tether) transfers through its platform’s dashboard. This feature will be available initially for transactions within Plasma’s own ecosystem, with plans to expand it to broader applications. This move aims to make stablecoin transfers faster and more accessible, distinguishing Plasma from its competitors who typically charge fees for similar services.

XPL Token: Security and Community Ownership

Alongside the mainnet beta launch, Plasma will also introduce the XPL token, which is central to the network’s security and governance. XPL will be used to incentivize validators and secure the blockchain, ensuring that those who contribute to the network’s stability also have a stake in its success.

A portion of XPL tokens will be distributed to the community, with 10% allocated through a public offering and 25 million tokens reserved for community members who complete the Know Your Customer (KYC) process. Additionally, 2.5 million XPL tokens will be given to the members of the “Stablecoin Collective,” rewarding their role in educating and fostering adoption of the network.

By creating a community-driven token model, Plasma aims to build strong user participation and align incentives for those who use and build on the network.

Collaborations and DeFi Integration

Plasma is launching with strong support from over 100 DeFi partners, including well-known projects such as Aave, Ethena, Fluid, and Euler. These partnerships are crucial for establishing immediate liquidity and utility for users on the new blockchain.

Plasma’s DeFi integrations will provide users with access to a wide array of decentralized financial products and services, enhancing the overall functionality of the network from the outset.

The $2 billion in stablecoin liquidity that Plasma is launching with will help the platform gain significant traction in the DeFi market. As the network matures, it is expected that Plasma’s liquidity and user base will grow, further solidifying its position as a key player in the stablecoin ecosystem.

The post Plasma Mainnet Beta Launch to Feature $2B in Stablecoin Liquidity appeared first on CoinCentral.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

SOL Faces Pressure, DOT Climbs 2.3%, While BullZilla Presale Rockets Past $460K as the Top New Crypto to Join Now

SOL Faces Pressure, DOT Climbs 2.3%, While BullZilla Presale Rockets Past $460K as the Top New Crypto to Join Now

What if the next meme coin wasn’t just about culture but also structure? It’s the question many investors ask as meme coin volatility rises. Communities demand more than hype, and the search for the Top New cryptos to join now is heating up. In the past 24 hours, Solana fell 0.75% to $236.52 while Polkadot […] Continue Reading: SOL Faces Pressure, DOT Climbs 2.3%, While BullZilla Presale Rockets Past $460K as the Top New Crypto to Join Now
Threshold
T$0.01675-0.71%
Solana
SOL$238.28-2.20%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$55.93-2.16%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/18 05:15
Share
MoonBull Sets Pace as Q4’s Best Upcoming Crypto, While Mog Coin And Official TRUMP Lose Steam – Snag It Before It Vanishes Away

MoonBull Sets Pace as Q4’s Best Upcoming Crypto, While Mog Coin And Official TRUMP Lose Steam – Snag It Before It Vanishes Away

Which meme coin could be the next giant bull charging across the crypto arena? With so many coins fighting for attention, it takes a special mix of hype, tokenomics, and market positioning to stand tall. MoonBull, Mog Coin, and Official Trump are three names dominating conversations, each bringing its own flair to the table. Over […]
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.439-0.79%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$55.93-2.16%
Tron Bull
BULL$0.002428-15.19%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/20 09:15
Share
Former SEC Chairman Gensler Says He's "Proud" of Cryptocurrency Law Enforcement

Former SEC Chairman Gensler Says He's "Proud" of Cryptocurrency Law Enforcement

PANews reported on September 20th that, according to Cointelegraph, former U.S. SEC Chairman Gary Gensler admitted in an interview on Wednesday that he has no regrets about his approach to cryptocurrency law enforcement during his four years at the agency. Gensler expressed "proud" of the correct decisions he made regarding the regulation of digital assets during his tenure at the SEC and reiterated his view that cryptocurrency is a "highly speculative, extremely risky asset." Speaking about enforcement actions against cryptocurrency companies, Gensler stated, "We have always worked hard to ensure investor protection. However, during this time, we have also encountered many fraudsters: look at Sam Bankman-Fried; he's not the only one."
Union
U$0.013998-3.38%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001848-3.34%
Share
PANews2025/09/20 09:57
Share

Trending News

More

SOL Faces Pressure, DOT Climbs 2.3%, While BullZilla Presale Rockets Past $460K as the Top New Crypto to Join Now

MoonBull Sets Pace as Q4’s Best Upcoming Crypto, While Mog Coin And Official TRUMP Lose Steam – Snag It Before It Vanishes Away

Former SEC Chairman Gensler Says He's "Proud" of Cryptocurrency Law Enforcement

BitGo Revenue Skyrockets: Quadruples Year-Over-Year in Astounding H1

Based Eggman $GGs Grabs Ethereum Investors’ Focus in 2025 Institutional Presale Rally