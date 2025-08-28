Play to Win: Where Valorant Fans Are Betting With Crypto Right Now

Valorant, Riot Games’ tactical FPS powerhouse, continues to dominate the esports betting scene in 2025. With global tournaments, nail-biting matches, and millions of viewers, it’s no surprise that crypto sportsbooks are racing to offer better odds, faster payouts, and decentralized access for fans.
If you're a Valorant fan ready to back your favorite teams using Bitcoin, Ethereum, USDT, or even Toncoin, this guide highlights the top crypto sportsbooks where you can bet anonymously, withdraw instantly, and enjoy live betting with deep Valorant coverage.
Betting on Valorant with crypto offers key advantages:
Anonymity: No KYC platforms let you wager without submitting ID.
Speed: Deposits and withdrawals are processed in minutes.
Security: Web3 wallets like MetaMask and Trust Wallet offer safer transactions.
Access: Bypass country blocks or fiat restrictions.
Transparency: On-chain betting records and verifiability on some platforms.
Platform
BTC/ETH
USDT/TON
No KYC
Live Valorant Betting
Unique Feature
Dexsport
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Fully decentralized, public bet desk, bonus multipliers
Thunderpick
Yes
No
Partial
Yes
Esports-first UI and match visualizations
BC.Games
Yes
Yes
Yes*
Yes
Bonuses, token swaps, loyalty tiers
Stake
Yes
Yes
Partial
Yes
Licensed operator with global access
BetFury
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Crypto staking with sportsbook utility
*KYC may apply to flagged or high-volume accounts
Dexsport.io is a fully decentralized sportsbook with support for ETH, BTC, TRX, USDT, TON, and 30+ other tokens. It offers full Valorant coverage across global events, weekly tournaments, and tier-2 regional matches—all accessible with no account or verification required.
Why Dexsport Stands Out:
Big selection of betting markets per match: round winners, map odds, first kill, over/under
Live streaming and live odds, even without a funded account
Public bet desk—verify outcomes transparently
Connect via DeFi wallets (MetaMask, Trust Wallet, Telegram)
Audited by CertiK and Pessimistic
Weekly cashback, bonus multipliers, and Turbo Combo boosts
Best for: Users who value on-chain transparency, multi-chain deposits, and fully anonymous Valorant betting.
Thunderpick has a sleek interface built for esports betting, including deep Valorant markets and in-game props. The platform supports Bitcoin, Ethereum, and other coins and offers partial anonymity depending on usage.
Key Features:
Covers all Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) events and regional series
Real-time match visuals and betting stats
In-play betting and quick slip features
Optional KYC depending on volume
Best for: Users seeking a modern esports experience with responsive UX and fast transactions.
With full Valorant market coverage and creative betting promos, BC.Games lets you wager with USDT, ETH, TON, TRX, and over 60 tokens. Their faucet, social features, and crypto exchange system make onboarding easy.
Why BC.Games Is Popular:
Round-by-round Valorant betting
Built-in token swap and staking features
Casino, crash, and live esports all under one account
Rakeback, loyalty bonuses, and leaderboards
Best for: Crypto-savvy users who like to bet and earn simultaneously.
Stake offers Valorant betting in a licensed, user-friendly environment. It accepts BTC, ETH, DOGE, USDT, and offers a familiar layout with sharp odds.
Pros:
Licensed and widely trusted
Daily specials and promotions on esports
Broad tournament coverage and quick settlement
KYC may apply for certain geos or withdrawals
Best for: Those who want a regulated feel without giving up crypto flexibility.
BetFury is a hybrid platform with both crypto casino and sportsbook functionality. It supports betting with TON, ETH, USDT, BTC, and offers BFG token rewards for staking or frequent play.
Why It Works:
Multi-token support with fast withdrawals
Valorant coverage includes VCT, Game Changers, and Tier-2 events
No KYC required under normal use
Community-driven, with staking rewards
Best for: Crypto bettors who want both wagering and passive income from the same wallet.
Valorant’s competitive ecosystem is thriving—and so is the crypto betting scene around it. Whether you’re following the VCT or rooting for an up-and-coming team, these platforms allow you to bet with Bitcoin, Ethereum, USDT, or TON—completely anonymously and instantly.
Go with Dexsport for total decentralization and deep market coverage.
Try Thunderpick for the best esports UX.
Use BC.Games if you want bonuses and gamification.
Stake if you want a trusted brand.
BetFury if you want to bet and earn passively
Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial, gambling, or legal advice.