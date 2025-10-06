Plume Network has received SEC approval to register as a transfer agent, accelerating the RWA tokenization process.

PANews reported on October 6th that the RWA Layer 2 network Plume Network announced that it has successfully obtained approval from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to register as a transfer agent. This move is a major milestone for Plume Network in introducing real-world assets to the blockchain, meaning that it will be able to provide compliant share registration, transfer, and management services for security tokens issued on the chain. Plume Network CEO Chris Yin once said that the network's goal is to provide a compliant, open, and transparent blockchain environment for asset issuers and institutional investors. This registration makes it one of the few blockchain infrastructures with such an SEC license, which will greatly promote the RWA tokenization of more than 180 projects on its platform (involving $4.5 billion in assets to be tokenized) and further bridge the gap between traditional finance and decentralized finance (DeFi). PANews reported on October 6th that the RWA Layer 2 network Plume Network announced that it has successfully obtained approval from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to register as a transfer agent. This move is a major milestone for Plume Network in introducing real-world assets to the blockchain, meaning that it will be able to provide compliant share registration, transfer, and management services for security tokens issued on the chain. Plume Network CEO Chris Yin once said that the network's goal is to provide a compliant, open, and transparent blockchain environment for asset issuers and institutional investors. This registration makes it one of the few blockchain infrastructures with such an SEC license, which will greatly promote the RWA tokenization of more than 180 projects on its platform (involving $4.5 billion in assets to be tokenized) and further bridge the gap between traditional finance and decentralized finance (DeFi).