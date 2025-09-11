Plume partners with Octane to bring institutional-grade security to its RWA blockchain

Plume has partnered with AI-powered security platform Octane to integrate automated, real-time vulnerability scanning directly into its blockchain ecosystem.

Summary Octane’s platform scans code in CI/CD pipelines, detecting vulnerabilities in real time without slowing development.

Initial audits of Plume protocols and ecosystem projects uncovered 192 issues, including a critical vulnerability in Mystic, that could’ve led to a loss of funds.

Octane, an AI-powered security platform, has partnered with Plume, the first permission-less, open blockchain purpose-built for RWA finance, to provide institutional-grade security for its ecosystem.

https://twitter.com/plumenetwork/status/1965807607303790947

The collaboration will integrate Octane’s platform—which has scanned over 86 million lines of code and safeguarded more than $6 billion in on-chain assets—directly into Plume developers’ CI/CD pipelines, enabling automated security scans with recommended fixes at each code commit. This will allow developers to detect vulnerabilities in real time without slowing down development.

The partnership has already demonstrated tangible results. In initial scans of major Plume protocols and core contracts, Octane analyzed more than 66,000 lines of code and identified 192 findings. This included three separate scans of core Plume contracts, as well as ecosystem projects like Mystic, where Octane discovered a critical vulnerability that could have resulted in a loss of funds.

Plume’s partnership with Octane comes as institutions increasingly enter the tokenized finance space, bringing expectations of SOC‑level, institutional-grade security standards similar to those in TradFi.