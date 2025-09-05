Plume to integrate native USDC and CCTP v2 for faster cross-chain transfers

By: Crypto.news
2025/09/05
Plume, a real-world assets finance blockchain backed by Brevan Howard Digital and Haun Ventures, has announced the upcoming integration of native USDC and cross-chain transfers to accelerate real-world assets and stablecoin adoption on the platform.

Summary
  • Plume will integrate native USDC and CCTP V2
  • The platform targets further adoption of real-word assets via the USDC stablecoin and cross-chain transfers.

Plume said in an announcement that integrating Circle’s USDC (USDC) and Cross-Chain Transfer Protocol will help deliver an enhanced ecosystem that features faster cross-chain transfers for users. 

USDC and CCTP V2, a fully-reserved stablecoin settlement solution, will help Plume expand its capabilities across RWAfi and decentralized finance, the project noted.

The move allows Plume to combine Circle’s global stablecoin with Plume’s real-world assets finance infrastructure to improve network speed, compliance and interoperability. Extending Plume’s product solution to other blockchains also aligns with the protocol’s vision for scaling onchain finance.

Bridged USDC support to continue

Plume’s network currently supports bridged USDC, or USDC.e via Stargate.

While Plume plans to migrate from the Ethereum-bridged stablecoin, the team says Stargate will continue to operate normally. The bridged USDC will still work but will be clearly labeled as “USDC.e” across applications and in block explorers.

Circle introduced CCTP V2 in March, with initial availability live on Ethereum, Arbitrum, Avalanche, Base, and OP Mainnet, among others. Multiple chains have since integrated CCTP V2, including Sei and Hyperliquid in July.

Plume, whose mainnet launch was in early June, is the latest blockchain platform to tap into native USDC and the cross-chain transfer protocol. Growth for Plume since its Genesis mainnet includes a spike in total value locked to $238 million, a more than 400% increase from $44 million. The platform has also seen apps and protocols building onchain surge to over 200.

The integration will bring not just a fully reserved stablecoin redeemable 1:1 for U.S. dollars but also enhanced institutional on/off-ramps such as Circle Mint.

Plume integrated Agora’s U.S. dollar-backed stablecoin AUSD in June, with this among the moves aimed at unlocking decentralized finance benefits.

