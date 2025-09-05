Pokemon Trading Cards Enter the Tokenization Boom

By: Coindoo
2025/09/05 00:01
Blockchain marketplaces now let collectors trade tokenized versions of the cards instantly, bypassing the usual frictions of grading and shipping.

The market is already heating up. Messari data shows over $124 million in tokenized Pokémon card trades in August, a 5x jump since January. Courtyard led the pack with nearly $80 million, while Solana-based Collector Crypt cleared $44 million.

Collector Crypt has emerged as a breakout player. By issuing NFTs that represent physical cards, the platform offers instant liquidity—and crypto traders have taken notice.

Its CARDS token soared 10x in a week, giving the project a valuation near $500 million. Gamified features like a “Gacha machine” added another $16 million in sales in just seven days.

Analysts say this surge signals how tokenization can thrive outside traditional markets like gold or Treasuries. Bitwise’s Danny Nelson compared the trend to Polymarket’s rise, arguing that collectibles with massive demand but little financial infrastructure are the perfect proving ground.

For Pokémon fans and crypto investors alike, the experiment could redefine what it means to collect—and trade—cultural assets in the digital era.

