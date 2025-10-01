Pokémon Z-A’s Bold Marketing Redefines The Franchise’s Usual Strategy

When Pokémon Legends: Z-A, set to be released on October 16, 2025, was first announced, there was little to no gameplay footage or Pokémon battles shown. The initial trailer depicted Lumiose City, based on Paris, France, undergoing an urban redevelopment project. While the trailer kept things simple and didn’t reveal much about the game to fans, it displayed the symbol for mega evolution, a mechanic introduced during the franchise’s sixth generation on the Nintendo 3DS, and then it ended.

The Starter Pokémon from left right; Chikorita, Tepig, and Totodile Image courtesy of The Pokémon Company International. ©2025 Nintendo / Creatures Inc. / GAME FREAK inc.

For weeks, the trailer dominated online discussions, and nearly a year later, Z-A has cautiously revealed limited information to fans. Like most franchise entries, it has shared basic details such as game mechanics, the starter Pokémon, and brief bios of key characters. Some fans criticize the marketing, noting that previous games typically revealed more as the launch approached. While this frustration is understandable, the Pokémon franchise has adopted a new marketing approach for Z-A: a multi-genre campaign that combines game promotion with cinematic storytelling.

While reviews have been mixed, this rollout may be Pokémon’s boldest campaign to date, and possibly a standard that may ingrain itself in the franchise for years to come, after some of the buzz it generated.

Marketing Without Mechanics

Pokémon fans typically look forward to several key elements when a new game is announced: a teaser, gameplay footage, an explanation of the new gimmick, possibly a demo, and multiple reveals of the upcoming Pokémon they can catch in-game. This time, Pokémon Legends: Z-A has chosen to adopt a marketing campaign that is more theatrical and driven by suspense. Instead of giving fans the reveals they’ve grown accustomed to Z-A has:

Mega Victreebel’s initial reveal Image courtesy of The Pokémon Company International. ©2025 Nintendo / Creatures Inc. / GAME FREAK inc.

A found-footage horror reveal for Mega Victreebel depicts an abandoned building where people attempt to uncover the mystery behind the so-called “sweet incident.” As they explore in fear, they are eventually confronted by Mega Victreebel, the source of the incident. Its design creates a stark contrast, featuring a friendly appearance that contrasts with the horror element emphasized in the campaign.

Mega Malamar from Pokémon Legends: Z-A Image courtesy of The Pokémon Company International. ©2025 Nintendo / Creatures Inc. / GAME FREAK inc.

A two-part campaign for “My Friend Malamar” begins with a positive, live-action slice-of-life video showing a painter, a taxi driver, and an executive all repeating “My friend Malamar.” A week before the second video launched, Pokémon changed its key art and visuals across social media and certain apps like Pokémon Trading Card Game Live, incorporating memorabilia of Malamar where other images would normally be. This acts as a meta campaign, blurring the line between digital and real life. When the second video was released, it revealed that the characters in the first clip were hypnotized, obsessing over Malamar, culminating in a mind control twist revealing Mega Malamar’s evolution.

A pro wrestling event set in a real life arena in Mexico in collaboration with CMLL, where fans could watch luchadores dressed in outfits inspired by their favorite pokemon duke it out as mascots Pikachu and Eevee cheered them on from the sidelines.

The Future of Pokémon

This marketing approach is quite unique for the Pokémon franchise, but it also creates ambiguity that leaves some fans unsure whether this is a mainline game, a sequel to Legends: Arceus, or if it will meet the expectations set by previous titles or stand alone as a new experience. Additionally, some fans are worried about what’s being kept under wraps, especially considering that the earlier games Scarlet and Violet faced criticism at launch for their performance issues.

Still, instead of relying on the nostalgia of previous games, Z-A has shown that you don’t need a movie — although the Pokémon franchise has several — to promote like Hollywood. You just need to trust your fans to believe that, despite the mystery surrounding your project, you’re marketing more than just a product; you’re selling an entire experience.