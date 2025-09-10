POL Price Crashes 4% as Polygon Network Faces Node Bug

POL POL $0.27 24h volatility: 1.0% Market cap: $2.84 B Vol. 24h: $127.60 M , the native cryptocurrency of the Polygon blockchain, has dropped 4% today as the network experiences node bugs.

The outage caused delays in consensus finality, and daily trading volume for POL has fallen 17% amid ongoing development issues.

Polygon Network Faces RPC Disruptions Due to Node Bug

Polygon experienced disruptions on September 10 after a bug affected some Remote Procedure Call (RPC) services, causing applications built on the network to face access issues.

Despite the setback, the blockchain itself remained live and continued producing blocks. This is the first major network issue faced after the Heimdall v2mainnet upgrade in July.

According to Polygon, several RPC providers and validators were required to rewind to the last finalized block and resynchronize operations.

The team confirmed that the bug was preventing node progress in certain configurations, but noted that restarting affected nodes has resolved the issue for many participants.

https://twitter.com/0xPolygonFdn/status/1965701735395000755

This incident highlights the close connection between consensus and user access, as dApps faced unreliable data despite the core chain continuing to operate.

Polygon developers are now working to speed up fixes, while improving communication with node operators.

The latest disruption in the Polygon network comes as the blockchain completed its network upgrade from the MATIC token to POL, with the migration officially finalized on September 3.

The transition introduces native staking for POL directly on Ethereum ETH $4 386 24h volatility: 0.8% Market cap: $528.69 B Vol. 24h: $29.90 B , giving users the ability to earn validator rewards.

Will the POL Price Rally Continue?

The POL price has surged by 13% on the monthly chart, with a majority of its rally coming after September 1. The altcoin is displaying strong technical momentum after breaking above a critical resistance structure.

As shown in the image below, POL has been trading in ascending trendlines, with the formation of higher highs and higher lows since July.

Despite today’s pullback, the POL price is still trading above the “STRUCTURE” zone, which previously served as a strong resistance.

The pink arrow projection suggests potential upside toward the $0.32-$0.33 area. This would mean another 20% gains from the current level.

The post POL Price Crashes 4% as Polygon Network Faces Node Bug appeared first on Coinspeaker.