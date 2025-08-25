Poland acquires stake in Finnish satellite firm Iceye Oy

Poland has acquired a stake in Iceye Oy, a Finnish company specializing in advanced Earth-observation satellites equipped with Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) technology.

The investment is a bid to bolster its defense capabilities as it grows concerned about its proximity to Russia’s conflict with Ukraine, particularly along its borders with Belarus and Russia’s Kaliningrad enclave.

Poland boosts defense with recent acquisition

Reports about Poland’s desire to acquire a stake in the privately held Iceye Oy first surfaced last month.

At the time of that report, Vinci SA, an investment vehicle of the country’s state development bank BGK, was reportedly in final talks to acquire Iceye’s convertible debt in the ongoing funding round.

That information came from people familiar with the process, who refused to disclose the size of the potential transaction. However, they confirmed that the investment was to support the company’s plans to expand production as well as research and development facilities in Poland.

Now that the acquisition is complete, it has been revealed that Vinci SA invested over 40 million zloty ($11 million) in Iceye and is ready to increase its holding in the future. However, the specific size of the stake has remained undisclosed.

The purchase comes after the Polish military agreed in May to purchase three Iceye satellites, with the option for three more, in a deal worth approximately €200 million ($233 million).

Iceye will expand production to meet demand for real-time defense imagery

The Finnish firm’s founder Rafal Modrzewski has pledged to boost investments in Poland, his home country as his company works to meet growing demand for dual-use surveillance systems following Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Iceye rose to prominence by tracking Russian troop movements towards Ukraine and has seen increased demands for its services, especially in Europe, as geopolitical tensions boost demand for military imagery.

The company was founded in 2014 by Modrzewski and Finnish partner Pekka Laurila as a provider of radar imagery of moving ice blocks to Arctic shipping companies, but it has since pivoted to supplying military applications since Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

Its valuation has grown “significantly higher” than $1 billion, according to Modrzewski, but there are bigger plans in place as it joins a host of companies seeking to capitalize on the European governments’ expected surge in defense spending after US President Donald Trump pressured the region to take more responsibility for its own security.

Modrzewski now wants to expand the company’s production capacity by at least fourfold to meet surging demand for its satellites.

So far, Iceye has launched 54 satellites — each costing about $20 million to produce. Half of its inventory is run by national defense forces, including those of the Netherlands, Finland, Brazil and Portugal.

It also has an existing partnership to integrate its spacecraft into BAE Systems’ cluster of satellites and a joint venture with Space42 to manufacture in the United Arab Emirates.

“Europe doesn’t have the time now for us to just grow organically,” Modrzewski said. “We’re going to source more financing in order to supercharge the growth of the manufacturing capability so that we can manufacture more, faster and ultimately fulfill the demand.”

