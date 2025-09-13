Police Bust Bitcoin Mining Operation in Hong Kong Care Homes, HK$9K Power Theft

By: Blockonomi
2025/09/13 05:19
CyberKongz
KONG$0.01553-9.28%

TLDR:

  • HK police say two men used care homes’ power and internet to run eight hidden Bitcoin mining rigs nonstop.
  • Homes saw power bills spike HK$8,000-HK$9,000 and reported slow internet, prompting investigation.
  • Five rigs were found in Sham Shui Po, three in Kwun Tong, hidden above ceiling panels.
  • Theft Ordinance allows up to five years’ prison for stealing electricity in Hong Kong cases like this.

Two Hong Kong care homes kept seeing their electricity bills shoot up. Internet slowed to a crawl. Maintenance staff finally checked the ceilings. Instead of faulty wiring, they found Bitcoin mining rigs running nonstop. Police were called in and two men are now under arrest.

Bitcoin Mining Operation Found in Care Homes

Hong Kong police have arrested two technicians, aged 32 and 33, on suspicion of stealing electricity to mine Bitcoin. According to local reports, the men allegedly installed eight mining rigs in the suspended ceilings of two care home offices.

Investigators said the equipment used the homes’ power and internet 24 hours a day. Five machines were discovered in a Sham Shui Po care facility, with three more found in another home in Kwun Tong. Police said the suspects had access to the buildings while carrying out renovation work.

Staff noticed slow internet speeds and unusually high power bills, which were HK$8,000 to HK$9,000 higher than normal. That led to inspections above the ceilings, where the miners were found. Authorities believe the setup had been running for weeks before discovery.

Police Response and Legal Penalties

Inspector Ng Tsz-wing from the technology and financial crime division said officers launched the case after receiving reports earlier this month. Both suspects were taken into custody and face charges under Hong Kong’s Theft Ordinance.

If convicted, each man could serve up to five years in prison. Police urged other organizations to monitor for unexplained spikes in electricity usage or network slowdowns. They also advised checking hidden spaces like ceilings during construction or repair projects.

This case highlights how crypto mining operations are increasingly moving into rented or shared spaces to avoid high power costs. Authorities said they will continue monitoring suspicious consumption patterns and pursue theft cases aggressively.

The post Police Bust Bitcoin Mining Operation in Hong Kong Care Homes, HK$9K Power Theft appeared first on Blockonomi.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

LGHL receives $600 million in financing from ATW Partners to launch HYPE Treasury

LGHL receives $600 million in financing from ATW Partners to launch HYPE Treasury

PANews June 19 news, according to PRNewswire, Lion Group Holding (NASDAQ: LGHL) announced that it has received $600 million in financing from ATW Partners, which will be used to launch
Hyperliquid
HYPE$55.16-2.52%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0908-7.15%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 10:31
Share
U.S. collected $30 billion in tariffs in August and $165 billion so far this year

U.S. collected $30 billion in tariffs in August and $165 billion so far this year

Revenue from President Donald Trump’s tariffs jumped in August. However, a recent court setback for the White House has raised the prospect that some of the money may have to be paid back. Treasury Department figures show the U.S. collected $30 billion in tariff revenue in August, bringing the year-to-date total to $165 billion. By […]
Union
U$0.00949--%
Whiterock
WHITE$0.0004208-1.40%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.98+1.75%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/13 05:30
Share
XRP Price Prediction: XRP Targets $3.30–$3.70 as U.S. Spot ETF Goes Live

XRP Price Prediction: XRP Targets $3.30–$3.70 as U.S. Spot ETF Goes Live

XRP price prediction has tracked the first U.S. spot XRP ETF launch, with custody-based exposure, and Gumi’s approved $17M plan. Charts have tested $3.00; sustained moves above $3.05–$3.10 have pointed to $3.30–$3.70, while setbacks have risked $2.70–$2.80 retests amid pending ETF reviews.
Union
U$0.00949--%
XRP
XRP$3.1161+2.97%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.01826-4.74%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/13 04:02
Share

Trending News

More

LGHL receives $600 million in financing from ATW Partners to launch HYPE Treasury

U.S. collected $30 billion in tariffs in August and $165 billion so far this year

XRP Price Prediction: XRP Targets $3.30–$3.70 as U.S. Spot ETF Goes Live

Streamer Gets Slapped by Gym Influencer Bradley Martyn, Pumping Solana Token

OpenAI Oracle Deal: Unpacking the Colossal $300 Billion Agreement and its Profound Impact