Policy Pivot and Bitcoin Buy: MicroStrategy Adds Flexibility, Stacks More BTC

By: Cryptodaily
2025/08/19 22:43
Bitcoin
MicroStrategy has reversed recent guidance on stock issuance, signaling more flexibility in shareholder dilution while continuing to expand its Bitcoin reserves.

Shift in Guidance

MicroStrategy has moved away from its previously strict stance on limiting shareholder dilution. On July 31, the company stated it would not issue new shares below 2.5x multiple to Net Asset Value (mNAV), except to cover debt interest and dividend payments. Founder Michael Saylor has now abandoned that commitment, saying the company may dilute shares “when otherwise deemed advantageous.”

This revision gives management broader discretion to issue stock at lower multiples. The company’s Q2 earnings disclaimer already noted that actual results could diverge from forward-looking statements, allowing room for the pivot.

Understanding the mNAV Framework

Unlike most public companies, MicroStrategy is valued less on earnings and more on the relationship between its enterprise value and its Bitcoin holdings. This ratio, known as mNAV, reflects investor confidence in management’s ability to acquire Bitcoin through both dilutive and non-dilutive means.

Currently, the company’s mNAV stands at 1.62, meaning the market values MicroStrategy 62% above the worth of its Bitcoin holdings. At its peak in recent years, the multiple climbed above 3.4, though it has since fallen significantly.

Management has often defended share issuance as “accretive dilution,” arguing that selling stock at a premium to mNAV and converting proceeds into Bitcoin increases BTC per share. However, critics note this strategy risks eroding the premium itself if used too aggressively.

Expanding Bitcoin Reserves

Alongside the policy change, MicroStrategy disclosed another Bitcoin purchase. Between August 11 and August 17, the company bought 430 BTC for approximately $51.4 million at an average price of $119,666 per coin.

The firm now holds 629,376 BTC, valued at about $74.9 billion at current market prices. Its cumulative Bitcoin investment stands at $46.15 billion, at an average cost of $73,320 per coin, translating into a 23% gain year-to-date.

This latest purchase marks a slowdown compared to July, when MicroStrategy acquired over 31,000 BTC across several transactions. Earlier in August, the company added a smaller tranche of 155 BTC.

Competitive Landscape

While MicroStrategy remains the largest corporate Bitcoin holder, rivals continue to accumulate aggressively. Japan-based Metaplanet recently purchased 775 BTC worth $93 million, outpacing MicroStrategy’s latest addition.

Data shows that Bitcoin treasury firms globally acquired 3,900 BTC through 62 separate announcements between August 11 and August 17, underscoring sustained institutional appetite despite price volatility.

