Polkadot Considers pUSD Stablecoin Backed by DOT Tokens in Key Vote

TLDR

The Polkadot community is currently voting on the proposal to launch a native stablecoin backed by DOT tokens.

Bryan Chen, co-founder of Acala, introduced the pUSD stablecoin proposal to reduce reliance on USDT and USDC.

The pUSD proposal has gained 74.6% support but requires 79.7% approval to pass in the ongoing referendum.

Community members remain divided over Acala’s involvement in the pUSD project due to the failure of aUSD

Gavin Wood outlines a broader vision for stablecoins within Polkadot, emphasizing the benefits of using pUSD for validator rewards.

The Polkadot community is currently voting on a major proposal to launch a native stablecoin, pUSD. This stablecoin would be entirely backed by DOT tokens, the network’s native cryptocurrency. The proposal has sparked a heated debate, drawing strong opinions both in favor and against the initiative. At present, the vote is ongoing, and it could significantly influence the future of the Polkadot network.

Polkadot’s Push for a Native Stablecoin

Bryan Chen, co-founder of Acala, introduced the proposal for pUSD. The plan suggests launching the stablecoin on Polkadot’s Asset Hub using the Honzon protocol. Honzon had previously been used in Acala’s aUSD project, which faced a failed launch due to an exploit. Despite the past failure, Chen has emphasized the importance of Polkadot having a decentralized stablecoin to reduce its reliance on USDT and USDC.

Chen stated, “A native stablecoin will prevent Polkadot from losing liquidity to other chains that already have one.” He believes pUSD can maintain the network’s strategic advantage in the rapidly evolving blockchain ecosystem. Although over 74.6% of the votes are in favor of the stablecoin, the measure requires 79.7% approval to pass. With over $5.6 million in DOT already committed to the vote, the outcome remains uncertain.

Acala’s Memories and Community Doubts

Despite the potential benefits of a native stablecoin, memories of Acala’s previous failure have caused skepticism. The aUSD project’s collapse in 2022 due to an exploit left a lasting impact on the community. Some members argue that Acala should not be entrusted with launching another stablecoin, given the risks involved.

A group known as TheGlobedotters expressed concerns, urging that Acala’s involvement should be avoided. Others, like The White Rabbit, have said they could support the proposal if Acala were excluded from its development. They also call for strict governance safeguards before any stablecoin is deployed.

Gavin Wood Outlines the Broader Vision for Polkadot

Polkadot’s founder, Gavin Wood, has also weighed in on the stablecoin debate. He outlined a broader strategy that includes both fully collateralized stablecoins like pUSD and more flexible “stable-ish” assets. Wood believes a multi-approach strategy is necessary to address Polkadot’s volatility issues while stabilizing the network’s validator rewards.

Wood suggested that validators could be paid in pUSD instead of volatile DOT, which would stabilize their income. He argued that such a move would attract institutional participants and enhance Polkadot’s long-term security. “A DOT-backed stablecoin like pUSD could be key to strengthening Polkadot’s position,” Wood added.

