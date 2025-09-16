Polkadot DAO Approves 2.1B Hard Cap on DOT Supply

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/16 07:48
RealLink
REAL$0.06288-1.13%
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00195301-1.05%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08539-9.85%
ANyONe Protocol
ANYONE$0.5593-0.42%
Capverse
CAP$0.15008-4.92%
DAO Maker
DAO$0.1186-2.14%
Polkadot
DOT$4.135-5.13%

Polkadot’s decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) passed a referendum approving a hard cap on the network’s native token for the first time. 

The decision set the maximum supply at 2.1 billion Polkadot (DOT) tokens, a significant pivot from the previous tokenomics model, under which new tokens were indefinitely issued yearly. Under the old inflationary model, Polkadot minted about 120 million DOT tokens annually, with no limit on the token’s total supply. 

The project said the supply could have swelled to more than 3.4 billion tokens by 2040 under the old model. The new framework introduces a gradual issuance reduction every two years. At the time of writing, Polkadot had a total supply of about 1.5 billion tokens. 

According to Polkadot, the issuance reduction will happen every two years on Pi Day, which is March 14. The project also shared a chart, demonstrating the difference in supply under its new model. 

Cointelegraph reached out to the Web3 Foundation, the team behind Polkadot, for more information, but did not receive a response by publication.

Source: Polkadot

Polkadot launches capital markets division 

The change comes as Polkadot moves to expand its reach with institutional investors. On Aug. 19, the project launched the Polkadot Capital Group, a new division designed to connect Wall Street firms with its blockchain infrastructure.

The division aims to connect traditional finance players with Polkadot’s blockchain infrastructure to help institutions explore crypto-related opportunities in areas like asset management, banking, venture capital, exchanges and over-the-counter (OTC) trading. 

It will also showcase blockchain use cases like decentralized finance (DeFi), staking and real-world asset (RWA) tokenization. 

Related: Thailand’s citizens are waking up to frozen bank accounts: Bitcoin anyone?

Polkadot token has dropped 5% since announcement

While the change may have long-term implications for the Polkadot token’s price, it did not have an immediate positive effect. Since the announcement, DOT’s price has dropped from $4.35 to $4.15, a nearly 5% tumble. 

Polkadot’s 24-hour price chart. Source: CoinGecko

Capping the DOT supply at 2.1 billion is expected to introduce long-term scarcity to the token and reduce inflationary pressure, making its value more predictable for investors. 

Magazine: Meet the Ethereum and Polkadot co-founder who wasn’t in Time Magazine

Source: https://cointelegraph.com/news/polkadot-dao-approves-2-1b-hard-cap-dot-supply?utm_source=rss_feed&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=rss_partner_inbound

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

After Singapore’s Web3 Clearance, Invisible Players Surface

After Singapore’s Web3 Clearance, Invisible Players Surface

"All operations must be ceased before June 30, otherwise criminal penalties will be faced." This statement released by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) on May 30 dropped a bombshell
Massa
MAS$0.01224-1.44%
MAY
MAY$0.0431-6.46%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0857+3.12%
Share
PANews2025/06/20 13:00
Share
MoonPay acquires crypto payments startup Meso Network, adding former PayPal and Venmo executives

MoonPay acquires crypto payments startup Meso Network, adding former PayPal and Venmo executives

PANews reported on September 16th that MoonPay Inc. has acquired cryptocurrency payments startup Meso Network, moving toward building a global payments network supporting both crypto and fiat currencies, placing it in direct competition with Circle Internet Group Inc. and Visa Inc. Terms of the agreement were not disclosed. CEO Ivan Soto-Wright stated that the acquisition will improve support for the U.S. banking system and optimize the developer platform to facilitate product integration. Meso co-founders Ali Aghareza and Ben Mills, who previously worked at PayPal's Braintree division and Venmo, will serve as MoonPay's chief technology officer and senior vice president of product, respectively. People familiar with the matter revealed that MoonPay is in talks with investors for a new round of funding, with the company's valuation expected to increase from $3.4 billion in 2021. A spokesperson declined to comment. The Meso Network acquisition is reportedly MoonPay's fourth acquisition this year, following its acquisitions of Iron, Helio, and the unannounced Decent.xyz deal.
Union
U$0.021857+39.39%
Vice
VICE$0.01938-12.02%
Startup
STARTUP$0.008968-16.27%
Share
PANews2025/09/16 08:43
Share
Is the "Bodyguard Coin" a scam? Ryan Fournier, a well-known Trump fan, is involved in the MEME token fraud storm

Is the "Bodyguard Coin" a scam? Ryan Fournier, a well-known Trump fan, is involved in the MEME token fraud storm

From the rapid collapse of the &quot;TIKTOK&quot; memecoin that just happened, to the suspected hype of the &quot;Restore The Republic&quot; (RTR) token in the name of Trump, Fournier has appeared at the center of the storm again and again.
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.512-2.90%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$53.34-0.94%
Just Memecoin
MEMECOIN$0.002035-8.58%
Share
PANews2025/01/20 23:08
Share

Trending News

More

After Singapore’s Web3 Clearance, Invisible Players Surface

MoonPay acquires crypto payments startup Meso Network, adding former PayPal and Venmo executives

Is the "Bodyguard Coin" a scam? Ryan Fournier, a well-known Trump fan, is involved in the MEME token fraud storm

BullZilla Presale, Mog Coin Momentum, and Snek on Cardano

Top New Meme Coins to Invest In: Mog Coin and Snek Build Momentum as BullZilla Roars Past $420k With Whale Inflows