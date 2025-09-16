Polkadot DAO Approves Historic 2.1 Billion Token Hard Cap in Referendum Vote

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/16 04:07
  • Polkadot decentralized governance votes to end unlimited token issuance model for first time
  • New framework reduces inflation from 120 million annual tokens to gradual cuts
  • DOT price drops 5% following announcement despite long-term scarcity benefits

Polkadot’s decentralized autonomous organization has passed a referendum establishing the network’s first maximum token supply limit at 2.1 billion DOT tokens. The decision marks a fundamental shift away from the blockchain’s previous unlimited inflationary tokenomics model that had no ceiling on total token creation.

Under the former system, Polkadot minted approximately 120 million DOT tokens annually without any supply constraints. This inflationary approach could have expanded the total token count beyond 3.4 billion by 2040, creating ongoing dilution concerns for existing holders.

Gradual Reduction Schedule Targets Inflation Control

The approved framework introduces systematic issuance reductions occurring every two years on Pi Day (March 14). This schedule will gradually decrease new token creation over time, transitioning from the current unlimited model to controlled scarcity mechanisms.

Current circulation sits around 1.5 billion tokens, leaving approximately 600 million tokens available under the new hard cap. The structured reduction approach aims to balance network security incentives with holder value preservation through managed supply growth.

Polkadot provided comparative charts illustrating supply trajectories under both the old unlimited model and the new capped framework. These projections highlight the substantial difference in long-term token inflation between the two approaches.

The tokenomics revision coincides with Polkadot’s institutional expansion efforts. The network launched Polkadot Capital Group on August 19, creating a dedicated division to connect traditional finance firms with blockchain infrastructure opportunities.

This institutional initiative targets asset management companies, banks, venture capital firms, exchanges, and over-the-counter trading desks. The division promotes use cases including decentralized finance applications, staking services, and real-world asset tokenization to traditional finance participants.

Despite potential long-term benefits, market reaction has been negative since the announcement. DOT price declined from $4.35 to $4.15, posting nearly 5% losses as investors processed the tokenomics changes.

The hard cap implementation aims to introduce predictable scarcity dynamics and reduce inflationary pressure on token valuations. This change could make DOT more attractive to institutional investors seeking assets with defined supply parameters rather than unlimited inflation models.

Source: https://thenewscrypto.com/polkadot-dao-approves-historic-2-1-billion-token-hard-cap-in-referendum-vote/

