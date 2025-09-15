Polkadot DAO Approves Supply Cap: DOT Limited to 2.1 Billion

By: Crypto News Flash
2025/09/15 17:15
  • Polkadot’s governance community has voted to adjust the network’s tokenomics, making it adaptive but less rigid.
  • The community has capped DOT’s supply at 2.1 billion, shifting from an inflationary model to a scarcity-driven design.

Polkadot’s governance community has recently passed Referendum 1710 with about 81% support, officially setting a hard cap on the total DOT token supply at 2.1 billion tokens. As things stand, Polkadot has around 1.6 billion DOT in circulation, and without changes, the supply would have ballooned to over 3.4 billion by 2040.

With Referendum 1710 now in place, that trajectory looks entirely different. The proposal not only introduces a firm 2.1 billion cap but also sets out a stepped issuance model where token emissions decline every two years ,  timed to fall on Pi Day on March 14.

This schedule will gradually reduce the pace of new DOT entering the market. In return, this will make supply growth more predictable and ultimately scarcer.

On their X announcement, the Polkadot team stirred conversation by asking the community directly: “Do you think a hard cap makes DOT stronger?” The question comes at a time when the market is still digesting the news of Referendum 1710’s approval.

In the past 24 hours, DOT has slipped by 1.72%, though it still holds an 8.20% gain over the past week, currently trading at $4.34. Trading volume has cooled off sharply, dropping by 40% to around $273 million. A sign that many investors are waiting to see how the new tokenomics play out.

Despite the short-term dip, one market analyst highlighted the outlook for DOT, noting: “The potential upside: +230%. The longer the accumulation, the stronger the expansion. Keep an eye on $DOT, this setup could surprise many. Support: $3.60. Target: $13.00.”

What is Changing

When DOT launched in 2020, its tokenomics were built on an uncapped inflationary model. That means new DOT tokens were minted each year, with no predefined ceiling on how many could exist over the long term. Unlike Bitcoin (BTC), which has a hard cap of 21 million coins since Satoshi created it, DOT had an open-ended issuance schedule.

Every year, Polkadot’s protocol adds roughly 10% more DOT to the supply, about 120 million tokens annually. These newly minted tokens were primarily allocated across three key areas: staking rewards, which incentivized validators and nominators to secure the network; treasury funding, which supported ecosystem development, parachain projects, and governance initiatives; and other targeted incentives aimed at bootstrapping liquidity or funding innovation within the ecosystem.

Their idea was to prioritize network security and ecosystem growth over strict scarcity. By rewarding validators and builders with newly minted tokens, Polkadot could maintain decentralization and development in its early years.

Now that Polkadot has introduced a supply cap, inflation is set to cool down over time. Instead of pumping out new tokens at a fixed pace forever, the network will gradually slow down the issuance of DOT. The plan is to strike a balance, keep staking rewards flowing so validators and nominators stay motivated, but avoid flooding the market with too much supply.

Of course, that means rewards will eventually shrink unless higher network activity or new incentive models step in to fill the gap. Going forward, it’ll be on Polkadot’s developers and community to make sure staking remains attractive enough to keep the network secure, even as issuance winds down.

