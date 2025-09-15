Polkadot DAO, the Community Governing Body of the Polkadot Ecosystem, Has Received Critical Approval! Details Here

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/15 16:13
Capverse
CAP$0.15425+4.43%
Movement
MOVE$0.1254-4.34%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01378-5.93%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016972-6.76%
DAO Maker
DAO$0.12-3.84%
SphereX
HERE$0.0002+5.82%

The Polkadot DAO, the community governing body of the Polkadot ecosystem, has approved a proposal to cap the DOT token supply at 2.1 billion. This move would mean lower token production and increased scarcity.

Polkadot Caps DOT Supply at 2.1 Billion

According to the DAO’s announcement, referendum 1710 passed with 81% of the vote. The new model introduces a two-year token inflation schedule, abandoning the current unlimited supply model. The previous system produced approximately 120 million DOT annually and had no supply cap.

According to Polkadot’s post, supply will be around 1.91 billion DOT by 2040 under the new model. Had the old model continued, that figure was expected to reach 3.4 billion DOT.

Thanks to the OpenGov system, which Polkadot DAO launched in 2023, token holders can directly submit suggestions, vote, or delegate their voting rights.

Following the decision, the price of DOT fell 2.4% to $4.24 in the last 24 hours, but rose 9.8% in the last week. The token’s total market capitalization stands at $6.6 billion.

*This is not investment advice.

Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data!

Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/polkadot-dao-the-community-governing-body-of-the-polkadot-ecosystem-has-received-critical-approval-details-here/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Exclusive interview with Sherry, the founding engineer of Aptos: Meta Blockchain "OG"'s technical journey to build a "global trading engine"

Exclusive interview with Sherry, the founding engineer of Aptos: Meta Blockchain "OG"'s technical journey to build a "global trading engine"

Against the backdrop of increasingly fierce competition in the public chain, Aptos is steadily moving towards its strategic positioning as a “global trading engine” through technological innovation and ecological expansion.
OG
OG$16.021-0.66%
Share
PANews2025/05/01 11:00
Share
KUNGFUVERSE released the first NFT collection KUNGFU BEASTS

KUNGFUVERSE released the first NFT collection KUNGFU BEASTS

Celebrating the legacy and spirit of Kung Fu, the KUNGFUVERSE connects real life experiences with Web3, enabling new ways for you to become your true self.
RealLink
REAL$0.06292-2.38%
Life Crypto
LIFE$0.00003992+8.62%
NFT
NFT$0.000000442+0.09%
Share
PANews2022/11/17 17:12
Share
Crypto Markets Flash Altseason Signals as Bitcoin Loses Grip on Dominance

Crypto Markets Flash Altseason Signals as Bitcoin Loses Grip on Dominance

TLDR Altcoin Season Index reached 67% in 2025, the highest level this year, with 75% needed to officially signal altcoin season Bitcoin dominance (BTC.D) shows a bear flag breakdown on weekly charts, indicating market share is rotating from Bitcoin to altcoins Only 8 more of the top 100 altcoins need to outperform Bitcoin over 90 [...] The post Crypto Markets Flash Altseason Signals as Bitcoin Loses Grip on Dominance appeared first on CoinCentral.
DAR Open Network
D$0.03461-10.59%
Bitcoin
BTC$114,758.09-1.05%
Moonveil
MORE$0.0889-10.50%
Share
Coincentral2025/09/15 16:51
Share

Trending News

More

Exclusive interview with Sherry, the founding engineer of Aptos: Meta Blockchain "OG"'s technical journey to build a "global trading engine"

KUNGFUVERSE released the first NFT collection KUNGFU BEASTS

Crypto Markets Flash Altseason Signals as Bitcoin Loses Grip on Dominance

Blockchain-based satellite telecom is solving the global digital divide | Opinion

Cryptocurrency Market Faces Turbulence Before Fed Rate Decision