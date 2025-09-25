Polkadot (DOT) Gains 2.1% as Index Moves Higher

CoinDesk Indices presents its daily market update, highlighting the performance of leaders and laggards in the CoinDesk 20 Index.

The CoinDesk 20 is currently trading at 4045.46, up 0.5% (+21.74) since 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday.

Nineteen of the 20 assets is trading higher.

Leaders: DOT (+2.1%) and HBAR (+2.0%).

Laggards: SOL (-1.4%) and LTC (+0.2%).

The CoinDesk 20 is a broad-based index traded on multiple platforms in several regions globally.