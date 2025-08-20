Polkadot launches capital markets division to court Wall Street

Polkadot has launched Polkadot Capital Group to connect traditional finance with its blockchain ecosystem, focusing on tokenization and DeFi.

Polkadot has launched a capital markets division aimed at bridging traditional finance and its blockchain ecosystem, underscoring the network’s push to attract institutional players as digital assets gain traction.

Unveiled on Tuesday, Polkadot Capital Group was created in response to rising institutional demand for digital assets and improving regulatory clarity in the United States.

Its mission is to connect traditional finance with Polkadot’s infrastructure, helping institutions explore opportunities in asset management, banking, venture capital, exchanges and over-the-counter trading.

