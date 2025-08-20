Polkadot Launches Institutional Arm to Bridge Wall Street and Web3

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/20 05:29
Polkadot network is rolling out Polkadot Capital Group, an institutional arm aiming to bridge traditional finance and Web3 infrastructure amid growing regulatory clarity in the U.S., the company said in a press release on Tuesday.

The new division will focus on connecting asset managers, banks, over-the-counter (OTC) desks, exchanges, and venture capital firms to the Polkadot ecosystem, a network designed to host interoperable blockchains and decentralized applications.

Led by David Sedacca, Polkadot Capital Group will blend traditional finance expertise with digital asset and enterprise tech experience. The team plans to offer data-driven education, market insights, and curated engagement with key ecosystem players.

“Our goal is to lead through data-driven education, driving adoption through knowledge transfer, and adapting in real-time to the dynamic priorities of institutional market participants,” Sedacca said in the release.

“We envision a future where institutions clearly understand the unique value of our network and can engage confidently.”

The group’s offerings will cover centralized and decentralized exchange infrastructure, real-world asset (RWA) tokenization, staking, and decentralized finance (DeFi), alongside case studies and partner resources.

Sedacca added that Polkadot Capital is actively building strategic partnerships with brokers, asset managers, and capital allocators to deliver “clear, credible, and actionable resources.”

“We’re not reinventing finance – we’re evolving market infrastructure. That’s where Polkadot is superior, and Polkadot Capital Group is here to educate and amplify its value proposition,” Sedacca said in emailed comments.

Source: https://www.coindesk.com/business/2025/08/19/polkadot-launches-institutional-arm-to-bridge-wall-street-and-web3

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
