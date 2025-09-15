Polkadot Makes Historic Move With First-Ever DOT Supply Cap

By: Coindoo
2025/09/15 16:53
The Polkadot DAO confirmed that referendum 1710 passed with 81% approval, locking the maximum DOT supply at 2.1 billion.

The decision replaces the previous inflationary model that had no cap and produced about 120 million new DOT each year. Under the newly adopted framework, token issuance will follow a two-year inflation schedule, slowing growth considerably. Projections show total supply reaching roughly 1.91 billion by 2040 — far below the 3.4 billion that would have been minted if the old rules stayed in place.

Polkadot highlighted the change as a long-term win for token scarcity and ecosystem sustainability. Supporters of the cap say it creates greater predictability for investors and positions DOT more competitively among capped-supply cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin.

Cardano Price Prediction: Analysts Eye $10 Target for ADA

The outcome also underscores the growing importance of OpenGov, the decentralized governance system launched in 2023. OpenGov allows any DOT holder to put forward proposals, vote directly, or delegate their voting power, creating a direct channel for community-led changes.

By capping supply, the Polkadot DAO has not only tightened control of its monetary policy but also sent a clear signal: the community is ready to prioritize scarcity and value preservation over perpetual expansion.

