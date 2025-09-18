The Polkadot price has become a concern after the network voted to cap supply at 2.1 billion tokens—a shift that experts say could create turbulence instead of stability. With DOT trading at $4.19, analysts warn prices might drop by as much as 50% in 2026 if adoption slows.  With Polkadot’s stability up in the air, […] The post Polkadot Price Prediction: DOT Holders In For Worrying Times As 50% Drop Expected In 2026 appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.The Polkadot price has become a concern after the network voted to cap supply at 2.1 billion tokens—a shift that experts say could create turbulence instead of stability. With DOT trading at $4.19, analysts warn prices might drop by as much as 50% in 2026 if adoption slows.  With Polkadot’s stability up in the air, […] The post Polkadot Price Prediction: DOT Holders In For Worrying Times As 50% Drop Expected In 2026 appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.

Polkadot Price Prediction: DOT Holders In For Worrying Times As 50% Drop Expected In 2026

By: LiveBitcoinNews
2025/09/18 22:30
1
1$0,007443-%11,04
Capverse
CAP$0,15242-%2,85
SecondLive
LIVE$0,01837+%5,69
Polkadot
DOT$4,397-%3,57

The Polkadot price has become a concern after the network voted to cap supply at 2.1 billion tokens—a shift that experts say could create turbulence instead of stability. With DOT trading at $4.19, analysts warn prices might drop by as much as 50% in 2026 if adoption slows. 

With Polkadot’s stability up in the air, many investors are turning to promising opportunities. A new presale project has emerged as one of the best cryptos to buy right now, raising over $3.7 million in record time, and selling at a low price of $0.0058.

Polkadot price prediction: Analysts warn DOT holders of potential 50% losses by 2026

Polkadot (DOT) is currently trading at $4.19, and the network has just made a landmark move that could change its long-term outlook. 

The community approved a strict cap of 2.1 billion DOT tokens, ending the open-ended inflation model that once allowed endless yearly issuance. This shift toward scarcity has sparked excitement, but also uncertainty about what it means for investors in the years ahead.

Supporters argue that limiting supply could eventually make DOT more valuable by reducing dilution. However, critics say that without consistent adoption and strong demand, the new model could instead create volatility and render the token less attractive to short-term holders. 

Looking ahead, analysts remain cautious. Some fear that the new tokenomics may not generate the necessary buying pressure to support prices. A conservative Polkadot price prediction for 2026 warns of potential declines as steep as 50%, which could pull DOT back toward the $2 level.

Layer Brett dominates crypto presale conversations

Layer Brett is emerging as one of the most discussed projects in today’s presale market, drawing attention for its mix of lighthearted meme culture and advanced blockchain performance. 

Unlike many tokens that rely only on hype, it runs on Ethereum Layer 2 technology, enabling speeds of up to 10,000 transactions per second with gas fees that cost just fractions of a cent. For investors, that combination of humor and utility is proving hard to ignore.

What’s fueling the buzz even more is its accessibility. The presale has no KYC requirements, allowing anyone to participate without barriers, and a $1 million giveaway has made it impossible to overlook. This balance of inclusivity and bold marketing has pushed Layer Brett to the front of community conversations, especially among those searching for the next big early-stage play. 

Here are the features driving Layer Brett’s appeal: 

  • Up to 10,000 TPS with ultra-low transaction costs.
  • Open presale with no KYC barriers.
  • A $1 million giveaway is attracting huge attention.
  • Meme energy backed by real blockchain infrastructure.

The numbers are already impressive. More than $3.7 million has been raised, with thousands of wallets holding the token before it even lists. Analysts point to its low starting valuation of $0.0058 and strong adoption curve as signs that $LBRETT could generate exponential returns.

Layer Brett set to leave Polkadot behind

While Polkadot’s future remains uncertain, Layer Brett is gaining momentum as one of the most promising presale projects of 2025. With over $3.7 million raised, no KYC barriers, and staking rewards exceeding 690% APY, it offers both utility and explosive upside. 

Many investors are now staking up LBRETT at $0.0058, as experts forecast it could outperform Polkadot in the coming months, making it one of the best cryptos to buy today.

Visit the website before this opportunity passes you by.

Website: https://layerbrett.com

Telegram: https://t.me/layerbrett

X: (1) Layer Brett (@LayerBrett) / X

Disclaimer: This is a paid post and should not be treated as news/advice. LiveBitcoinNews is not responsible for any loss or damage resulting from the content, products, or services referenced in this press release.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Buterin pushes Layer 2 interoperability as cornerstone of Ethereum’s future

Buterin pushes Layer 2 interoperability as cornerstone of Ethereum’s future

Ethereum founder, Vitalik Buterin, has unveiled new goals for the Ethereum blockchain today at the Japan Developer Conference. The plan lays out short-term, mid-term, and long-term goals touching on L2 interoperability and faster responsiveness among others. In terms of technology, he said again that he is sure that Layer 2 options are the best way […]
Solayer
LAYER$0,5263-%6,20
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0,12186-%3,50
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/18 01:15
Share
Microsoft introduced several AI agents to provide workers with AI assistance

Microsoft introduced several AI agents to provide workers with AI assistance

Microsoft introduced several AI agents to provide workers with AI assistance during meetings by creating agendas, taking notes, and more.
Moonveil
MORE$0,08472-%4,88
Sleepless AI
AI$0,1395-%5,48
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/20 03:20
Share
Grayscale GDLC kan multi-crypto ETF worden

Grayscale GDLC kan multi-crypto ETF worden

Connect met Like-minded Crypto Enthusiasts! Connect op Discord! Check onze Discord   De Amerikaanse Securities and Exchange Commission heeft groen licht gegeven voor de omzetting van het Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund naar een exchange traded product op NYSE Arca. Daarmee wordt voor het eerst in de Verenigde Staten een multi crypto product officieel toegelaten tot een gereguleerde beurs. Deze beslissing is een nieuwe fase in de adoptie van crypto door de financiële sector. Van OTC naar gereguleerd beursproduct Tot nu toe werd de GDLC verhandeld als een OTC fonds wat vaak samen ging met beperkte toegang en structurele prijsafwijkingen van de onderliggende waarde. Met de conversie naar een ETP verdwijnt dit nadeel. Beleggers krijgen de mogelijkheid om intraday exposure te verkrijgen tot meerdere cryptocurrencies tegelijk. Volgens de laatste cijfers beheert het fonds meer dan $915 miljoen aan activa. Het product wordt opgebouwd uit vijf grote namen: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Solana en Cardano. Deze samenstelling zorgt voor een bredere spreiding van risico’s. Verspreiden binnen een product Het belangrijkste voordeel van een multi crypto ETF is de mogelijkheid tot directe diversificatie. Waar beleggers bij een Bitcoin ETF enkel afhankelijk zijn van de prijs van BTC, biedt GDLC in een product toegang tot meerdere top altcoins. Daarmee ontstaat een beter evenwicht tussen rendement en risico, vooral voor institutionele beleggers die op zoek zijn naar een gereguleerde manier om hun allocatie te verbreden. SEC zet stap richting duidelijker regelgeving De goedkeuring van de GDLC past binnen de nieuwe generic listing standards van de SEC. Deze standaarden zijn bedoeld om de beoordeling van crypto ETF’s te versnellen en voorspelbaarder te maken. In plaats van elk afzonderlijk dossier langdurig te analyseren, kunnen producten die aan basiscriteria voldoen sneller op de markt komen. Voor de sector is dit een signaal dat de toezichthouder zich beweegt van een handhavings gerichte aanpak naar een meer gestructureerd regelgevende aanpak. Institutionele partijen die eerder huiverig waren, zien hiermee de drempel verlaagd om toe te treden. Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund $GDLC was just approved for trading along with the Generic Listing Standards. The Grayscale team is working expeditiously to bring the *FIRST* multi #crypto asset ETP to market with Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Solana, and Cardano#BTC #ETH $XRP $SOL… — Peter Mintzberg (@PeterMintzberg) September 17, 2025 Impact op markt en instroom De timing van deze beslissing is verrassend. Bitcoin ETF’s hadden recent nog dagelijkse instromen van gemiddeld $290 miljoen, terwijl Ethereum producten juist uitstromen zagen. Een multi crypto product aantrekkelijk worden als alternatief dat beide assets en belangrijke altcoins combineert. Analisten wijzen erop dat als GDLC slechts vijf procent van de huidige instromen naar Bitcoin-ETF’s weet aan te trekken, dit al kan neerkomen op zo’n $15 miljoen per dag. Nieuwe routes voor institutionele allocatie Voor institutionele beleggers die diversificatie zoeken binnen de crypto markt zonder afhankelijk te zijn van ongecontroleerde exchanges, opent GDLC een gereguleerde en transparante route. Met een aankoop krijgen zij toegang tot meerdere leidende blockchains, waarbij de custody en naleving van regelgeving gewaarborgd zijn. De komst van dit product kan bovendien een domino effect veroorzaken. Er liggen momenteel nog tientallen aanvragen voor crypto ETF’s bij de SEC, variërend van stablecoin exposure tot altcoins als Avalanche en Litecoin. Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Meer dan 60 chains beschikbaar voor alle crypto Vroege toegang tot nieuwe projecten Hoge staking belongingen Lage transactiekosten Best wallet review Koop nu via Best Wallet Let op: cryptocurrency is een zeer volatiele en ongereguleerde investering. Doe je eigen onderzoek. Het bericht Grayscale GDLC kan multi-crypto ETF worden is geschreven door Timo Bruinsel en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
Solana
SOL$237,54-%4,28
Bitcoin
BTC$115.405,61-%1,67
Capverse
CAP$0,15242-%2,85
Share
Coinstats2025/09/20 02:31
Share

Trending News

More

Buterin pushes Layer 2 interoperability as cornerstone of Ethereum’s future

Microsoft introduced several AI agents to provide workers with AI assistance

Grayscale GDLC kan multi-crypto ETF worden

Bank of Japan Maintains Rates, USD/JPY Surges

MAXI DOGE Holders Diversify into $GGs for Fast-Growth 2025 Crypto Presale Opportunities