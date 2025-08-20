Polkadot Targets Financial Institutions with a New Division Launch

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/20 04:09
Polkadot has launched a new division, Polkadot Capital Group, to attract traditional financial institutions and investment firms to its ecosystem. 

The move directly responds to increasing institutional interest in blockchain technology and the development of regulatory clarity in the United States.

Polkadot Establishes New Institutional Arm

Today, Polkadot officially announced a new institutional arm to bridge the gap between traditional finance and Web3. 

The Polkadot Capital Group will be led by a team of experts in traditional and digital assets. It intends to provide financial institutions with the resources they need to confidently engage with the Polkadot ecosystem.

Specifically targeted at users such as asset managers, banks, and venture capitalists, Polkadot Capital Group’s initiative will provide educational content, market insights, and opportunities for strategic partnerships. 

Key Offerings for Traditional Finance

Polkadot Capital Group will focus on key areas to drive institutional adoption. These include providing information on centralized and decentralized exchange technologies and exploring real-world asset (RWA) tokenization. Additionally, the group will educate institutions on the benefits of staking and decentralized finance (DeFi).

By showcasing these practical applications, Polkadot aims to demonstrate how its network can modernize financial infrastructure and create new opportunities for institutional investors.

The launch of Polkadot Capital Group coincides with major changes in the underlying network itself.

Modernizing the Network

The Polkadot ecosystem is undergoing a significant upgrade, Polkadot 2.0, which changes how projects and businesses use the network.

A key part of this upgrade involves transitioning from the old parachain auction system to a new approach called Agile Coretime. This new system began in late 2024 and will continue the final rollout over the next few months. 

Previously, projects had to compete for a two-year lease on a fixed space on the network. Instead of locking up capital, they can now buy more of the network’s computing power as needed on a flexible, pay-as-you-go basis.

By removing the financial and technical barriers, Polkadot 2.0 aims to make the network more accessible and appealing to traditional institutions. 

