Polygon Approaches Make-Or-Break Point At $0.28 – What Could Happen Next

Polygon (POL) is approaching a critical juncture around the $0.28 mark, where recent momentum meets key resistance. The coming sessions could determine if buyers can push past this level for a breakout or if a pullback toward support near $0.26 will set the stage for consolidation.
Polygon Uptrend Faces Resistance At $0.28
GemXBT, in a recent update shared on X, highlighted that Polygon has been trending upward, showing encouraging strength in its recent performance. However, the chart now reveals that the price is approaching a crucial resistance level at $0.28, while finding strong support around $0.26.
From a technical perspective, the MACD has flashed a bearish crossover, which often signals fading momentum or the possibility of a short-term correction. This development suggests that bulls may need to exert more pressure to sustain the uptrend and push through the $0.28 resistance.
Adding to this cautious tone, the RSI is moving downward, indicating weakening buying pressure. If the indicator continues to fall, a dip toward the $0.26 support area could be on the cards before any attempt at a fresh rebound.
Interestingly, volume spikes have consistently aligned with price peaks, which signals heightened interest and activity whenever POL approaches key levels. This dynamic underscores the importance of monitoring these technical zones closely, as they could set the stage for either a decisive breakout above resistance or a corrective pullback to retest lower supports.
Key Decision Point: Rally Continuation Or Healthy Reset?
According to OLUWANIFEMI, Polygon is currently trading at $0.2778, marking an impressive 13.82% gain over the last 24 hours, indicating strong momentum. Building on this, OLUWANIFEMI highlights that the price action is right around the $0.280 resistance zone, which is shaping up to be a critical level for the next move. In his view, if buyers manage to maintain control and push past this barrier with convincing volume, the setup could pave the way for a further breakout to the upside.
However, he also cautions that not all signals point to immediate strength. Should momentum begin to fade, the expert anticipates a healthy pullback toward the $0.260 support region. A retest of this level, he emphasizes, would not necessarily harm the broader trend but could instead provide the market with room to reset before the next upward leg.
Concluding his outlook, the analyst stresses that this makes the current zone particularly important to monitor. Whether Polygon breaks higher or dips into consolidation, he claims sharp traders will be watching closely to position themselves for the next significant move in either direction.
Source: https://www.newsbtc.com/analysis/polygon-make-or-break-point/