Polygon Brings POL to Middle East

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/13
  13 September 2025
Dubai is becoming the next frontier for Polygon Labs, which has teamed up with local venture firm Cypher Capital to bring its native token, POL, to the desks of professional investors.

The partnership is part of a wider strategy to position POL as more than a retail asset and instead present it as a vehicle for real yield in institutional portfolios.

Rather than limiting the focus to traders, Polygon aims to draw in funds, corporates, and other large allocators through tailored programs. Plans include curated investor gatherings, new liquidity routes, and structured products designed specifically for professional-grade participation.

Sandeep Nailwal, Polygon’s co-founder, said appetite for yield-bearing crypto assets is only intensifying, and the initiative is meant to transform that demand into opportunities that plug directly into Polygon’s infrastructure. For institutions, this could mean exposure to an ecosystem designed around scalable settlement and tokenized assets.

Cypher Capital’s role will be to bridge the gap between Polygon and the Middle East’s financial landscape, offering guidance through regulatory hurdles while opening doors to capital networks in the region.

The launch also dovetails with Polygon’s ambitious “GigaGas” roadmap. Recent upgrades have already cut transaction finality below five seconds and pushed throughput to 1,000 transactions per second. Future milestones are aimed at establishing Polygon as a foundational layer for what it describes as a “trustless internet of value.”

For investors, the message is clear: POL is being framed not as a speculative side bet but as a token with the structure and utility to stand alongside traditional infrastructure assets. By targeting the Middle East first, Polygon signals its intent to win over institutional capital in markets where interest in blockchain payments and tokenized products is climbing quickly.

