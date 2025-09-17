Polygon Dominates RWA Market With $1.1B TVL, New Dune Report Shows

By: Coinspeaker
2025/09/17 21:49
RealLink
REAL$0.06487+1.51%
Allo
RWA$0.006184+2.98%

The Polygon POL $0.25 24h volatility: 1.1% Market cap: $2.64 B Vol. 24h: $106.13 M network is securing a significant position in the rapidly growing tokenization space, now holding over $1.13 billion in total value locked (TVL) from Real World Assets (RWAs).

This development comes as the network continues to evolve, recently deploying its major “Rio” upgrade on the Amoy testnet to enhance future scaling capabilities.

This information comes from a new joint report on the state of the RWA market published on Sept. 17 by blockchain analytics firm Dune and data platform RWA.xyz.

The focus on RWAs is intensifying across the industry, coinciding with events like the ongoing Real-World Asset Summit in New York.

Sandeep Nailwal, CEO of the Polygon Foundation, highlighted the findings via a post on X, noting that the TVL is spread across 269 assets and 2,900 holders on the Polygon PoS chain.

Key Trends From the 2025 RWA Report

The joint publication, titled “RWA REPORT 2025,” offers a comprehensive look into the tokenized asset landscape, which it states has grown 224% since the start of 2024. The report identifies several key trends driving this expansion.

According to its authors, the initial success of tokenized U.S. Treasuries provided a credible foundation for the sector, proving product-market fit.

The report indicates that capital is now flowing into higher-yield assets like private credit and bonds as onchain investors move up the risk curve.

Another significant trend is the accelerating integration of these assets with DeFi protocols, where they are increasingly used as collateral, transforming them into programmable “building blocks” for onchain finance. Readers can explore these findings and more in the full RWA Report 2025.

Polygon’s Strength and Competition

<i>Total RWA value. | Source: </i><a href="http://rwa.xyz"><i>rwa.xyz</i></a>

Total RWA value. | Source: rwa.xyz

The report’s data shows Polygon’s main strength is in the tokenized global bonds market, where it commands a 62% share. This figure is particularly notable when compared to Ethereum ETH $4 487 24h volatility: 1.2% Market cap: $541.58 B Vol. 24h: $29.65 B , which, despite leading in overall tokenized assets, represents only 5% of the global bonds market.

While Polygon shows dominance in this niche, it faces competition from other ecosystems, including Solana SOL $234.8 24h volatility: 0.9% Market cap: $127.59 B Vol. 24h: $7.76 B , which has also seen significant growth in its RWA market, reaching a $500 million valuation earlier in the month.

Polygon is also a leading network for tokenized U.S. T-Bills, holding about a 29% share of the TVL for Spiko’s U.S. T-Bill token (USTBL).

This trend reflects a broader push from traditional finance to adopt blockchain, with major players like Nasdaq also filing with the SEC to enable the trading of tokenized securities.

As stated in the Dune report by Aishwary Gupta, Polygon’s Global Head for RWA, the industry is moving beyond pilots to real products that unlock liquidity and provide on-chain transparency.

next

The post Polygon Dominates RWA Market With $1.1B TVL, New Dune Report Shows appeared first on Coinspeaker.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Next Couple of Months Will Be Wild for XRP: Wealth Manager

Next Couple of Months Will Be Wild for XRP: Wealth Manager

Wealth manager Nate Geraci has reiterated his view that the coming months will be "wild" for XRP. This comes as the XRP community braces for another major milestone in the ETF space.Visit Website
XRP
XRP$3.1311+4.01%
Wilder World
WILD$0.2821-1.26%
Major
MAJOR$0.16357+2.17%
Share
The Crypto Basic2025/09/18 17:09
Share
Here’s What XRP Requires to Reach $100, According to a Financial Strategist

Here’s What XRP Requires to Reach $100, According to a Financial Strategist

Amid persistent discussions around the potential for XRP to reach greater heights, one market pundit has revealed what needs to happen for this to occur. Notably, while XRP continues to struggle at $3, certain market commentators have pushed for higher prices, especially ranging from $100 to $10,000.Visit Website
XRP
XRP$3.1311+4.01%
SphereX
HERE$0.00026+4.00%
Share
The Crypto Basic2025/09/18 14:08
Share
Shiba Inu Offers 50 ETH Bounty to Recover Shibarium Stolen Funds

Shiba Inu Offers 50 ETH Bounty to Recover Shibarium Stolen Funds

The Shiba Inu team has released a new update on the Shibarium bridge hack and introduced a bounty program to recover stolen assets. For context, the September 12 exploit drained millions from the Ethereum layer-2 network and left the community facing one of its most serious challenges to date.Visit Website
Hyperbridge
BRIDGE$0.07078-20.44%
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000629+8.63%
Solayer
LAYER$0.5557+7.40%
Share
The Crypto Basic2025/09/18 14:16
Share

Trending News

More

Next Couple of Months Will Be Wild for XRP: Wealth Manager

Here’s What XRP Requires to Reach $100, According to a Financial Strategist

Shiba Inu Offers 50 ETH Bounty to Recover Shibarium Stolen Funds

Ripple Partners Trillion-Dollar Manager Franklin Templeton and DBS to Launch Tokenized Finance Solutions

Top Research Firm Predicts XRP Run to $50, Here’s Why